Fans watch Miami Grand Prix...from another F1 track!

Last weekend's Miami Grand Prix saw over 270,000 Formula 1 fans flock through the gates to see the sport's biggest stars take to the track.

Meanwhile, millions were glued to their screens across the world as Australian Oscar Piastri claimed his fourth victory of the season.

And that included one set of fans who appeared on Reddit this week after being pictured at Albert Park in Melbourne to watch their hero in action from the comfort of their fold-up chairs.

And the cool early morning temperatures in the Victorian capital did little to dampen the mood as they celebrated the McLaren star's historic win.

Piastri's emerges as championship contender

The spot has been home to the Australian GP since 1996, and is traditionally one of the first races on the calendar.

There was disappointment for supporters at this year's event, after Piastri spun off the track whilst firmly in contention for the win, meaning the 24-year-old ended a chaotic afternoon down in ninth.

But he has bounced back in stunning fashion in the subsequent weeks and months, as demonstrated once again in Miami, much to the delight of his loyal followers.

Piastri came into the campaign as an outsider for the drivers' championship behind team-mate Lando Norris and title-holder Max Verstappen, but he is now firmly in contention with six races in the books.

He goes into next weekend's Emilia-Romagna GP as leader in the standings having extended his advantage over his title rivals in Florida last time out.

The performances of Piastri and Norris to date have seen McLaren open up a comfortable gap over both Mercedes and Red Bull in the constructors' battle, with the team already odds-on favourite to retain their crown.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner Red Bull future in the balance as shock EXIT leads to scathing assessment

Related