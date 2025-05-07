Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell revealed he had to miss Oscar Piastri’s Miami Grand Prix ‘after-party’, after a jovial exchange emerged between the pair.

Both Russell and Piastri stood on the podium in Miami, where the McLaren star achieved his fourth grand prix victory of the year and the Mercedes driver completed the podium in P3.

However, after the race, Russell confirmed to the media that he struggled during the final 10 laps of the race with stomach cramps, and said in the post-race interviews that he found it difficult to stand.

During Piastri’s post-race interview with Viaplay, Russell gate-crashed the interview where he jokingly expressed that he wanted to see the Aussie party after his grand prix victory.

When Piastri asked where they were going that night, Russell responded: "I feel horrendous right now so I’m hitting bed... don't join me there."

The McLaren star, who is becoming increasingly renowned for his blunt delivery, answered: "Yeah I'll leave you to that."

Miami GP takes its toll on George Russell

Russell’s pain was so extreme that the P3 finisher was forced to sit out the post-race press conference, which is usually attended by all three podium finishers.

The British driver was also involved in a stressful post-race protest, launched by Red Bull who accused Russell of an alleged breach of the rules.

Red Bull claimed that Russell failed to slow under yellow flags, but the stewards dismissed the protest as they found the Mercedes driver had lifted the throttle, a reaction they deemed appropriate and in compliance with the regulations.

Russell’s podium finish at the Miami GP marks his fourth of the season, and moves him to within six points of Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings.

F1 TODAY: Lewis Hamilton heading for Ferrari crisis as team boss quits

Related