Mercedes F1 star George Russell issues health update after Miami Grand Prix absence

Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell issued a health update after the Miami Grand Prix, before missing the usual post-race press conference due to feeling unwell.

Russell managed to secure yet another podium at the Miami GP - his fourth of the season - finishing a long way behind the two McLarens, but ahead of four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

The Brit still sits in fourth in the drivers' championship, but is now just six points behind Verstappen, after the Dutchman also failed to pick up any points in the sprint race.

Following the race, however, Russell explained to Sky Sports F1's Rachel Brookes that he was not feeling well towards the end of the race.

"I felt like I did a really strong race today, I’m feeling really sick now actually," the 27-year-old admitted.

"The last 10 laps of the race I got a really bad stomach cramp and now I’m struggling to stand because my stomach is a bit upset but I’m happy with P3."

Russell misses FIA press conference

The usual press conference for the top three was attended by just Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who had just secured his fourth race win of the season.

Russell decided to sit it out, with Mercedes confirming it was for 'medical reasons'.

The Brit will have two weeks to recover before F1 heads to Imola for round seven of the championship, where Russell will be looking to continue his brilliant form and take that step closer to the McLaren pair.

"I’m really pleased with how the result ended up, obviously I’ve been really struggling this weekend but I always try and remind myself, even after a good qualifying, it doesn’t mean anything, and after a bad qualifying it also means nothing," Russell said post-race.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce late demotion as Miami GP final order CONFIRMED

Related