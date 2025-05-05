Mercedes F1 star George Russell issues health update after Miami Grand Prix absence
Mercedes F1 star George Russell issues health update after Miami Grand Prix absence
Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell issued a health update after the Miami Grand Prix, before missing the usual post-race press conference due to feeling unwell.
Russell managed to secure yet another podium at the Miami GP - his fourth of the season - finishing a long way behind the two McLarens, but ahead of four-time world champion Max Verstappen.
The Brit still sits in fourth in the drivers' championship, but is now just six points behind Verstappen, after the Dutchman also failed to pick up any points in the sprint race.
Following the race, however, Russell explained to Sky Sports F1's Rachel Brookes that he was not feeling well towards the end of the race.
"I felt like I did a really strong race today, I’m feeling really sick now actually," the 27-year-old admitted.
"The last 10 laps of the race I got a really bad stomach cramp and now I’m struggling to stand because my stomach is a bit upset but I’m happy with P3."
Russell misses FIA press conference
The usual press conference for the top three was attended by just Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who had just secured his fourth race win of the season.
Russell decided to sit it out, with Mercedes confirming it was for 'medical reasons'.
The Brit will have two weeks to recover before F1 heads to Imola for round seven of the championship, where Russell will be looking to continue his brilliant form and take that step closer to the McLaren pair.
"I’m really pleased with how the result ended up, obviously I’ve been really struggling this weekend but I always try and remind myself, even after a good qualifying, it doesn’t mean anything, and after a bad qualifying it also means nothing," Russell said post-race.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce late demotion as Miami GP final order CONFIRMED
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 fans plead with Cadillac over Perez RETURN
- 11 minutes ago
Mercedes F1 star George Russell issues health update after Miami Grand Prix absence
- 1 hour ago
Doohan set to be axed ‘immediately’ in Alpine driver replacement
- 2 hours ago
Lando Norris SWEARS at Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton wants a tea break - Five things you might have missed from the Miami Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Miami Grand Prix incident
- Today 17:57
F1 News Today: FIA issue Red Bull protest verdict as Miami GP final order CONFIRMED
- Today 15:40
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul