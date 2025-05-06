F1 2025 Standings: Red Bull star BOOSTED after Miami Grand Prix penalties switch up order

Red Bull Formula 1 star Yuki Tsunoda has been boosted in the 2025 drivers' championship standings after a weekend of chaos at the Miami Grand Prix.

The Japanese racer crossed the line for Saturday's sprint race in P9 following a disastrous qualifying which saw him out in SQ1 as team-mate Max Verstappen proved competitive at the top of the timesheets but only qualified P4.

The second 100km race of the campaign was an event to forget for Christian Horner's outfit, initially coming away with zero championship points as Tsunoda finished ninth and Verstappen crashed in the pits and finished last.

After a flurry of post-race time penalties for Alex Albon, Ollie Bearman and fellow Red Bull F1 family member Liam Lawson, Tsunoda benefitted from the change of results and was promoted to P6 in the sprint, earning three vital championship points.

Tsunoda only picked up one point in Sunday's Miami Grand Prix with his P10 finish but they all count towards improving Red Bull's championship advantage and as a result of the four points secured last weekend, the 24-year-old has jumped up from P16 in the drivers' standings to P11.

The FIA has officially confirmed the updated drivers' and constructors' standings and as McLaren go from strength to strength in both championships, Red Bull still have some catching up to do as Verstappen remains in third, as do his F1 outfit.

Papaya duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris collected valuable points in Miami to extend their lead in the constructors' as the Aussie racer moves away from Norris in the drivers' standings, now boasting 131 points.

F1 drivers' standings after 2025 Miami Grand Prix

1. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 131 points

2. Lando Norris | McLaren | 115

3. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 99

4. George Russell | Mercedes | 93

5. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 53

6. Kimi Antonelli | Mercedes | 48

7. Lewis Hamilton | Ferrari | 41

8. Alex Albon | Williams | 30

9. Esteban Ocon | Haas | 14

10. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 14

11. Yuki Tsunoda | Red Bull | 9

12. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 7

13. Carlos Sainz | Williams | 7

14. Nico Hulkenberg | Kick Sauber | 6

15. Oliver Bearman | Haas | 6

16. Isack Hadjar | Racing Bulls | 5

17. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 0

18. Liam Lawson | Racing Bulls | 0

19. Jack Doohan | Alpine | 0

20. Gabriel Bortoleto | Kick Sauber | 0



F1 constructors' standings after 2025 Miami Grand Prix

1. McLaren | 246 points

2. Mercedes | 141

3. Red Bull | 105

4. Ferrari | 94

5. Williams | 37

6. Haas | 20

7. Aston Martin | 14

8. Racing Bulls | 8

9. Alpine | 7

10. Sauber | 6



2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.

The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's title bid.

