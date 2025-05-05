FIA issue late penalty verdict for TWO F1 stars after Miami Grand Prix

The FIA have released the stewards' penalty verdict following an investigation into Carlos Sainz and Pierre Gasly at the Miami Grand Prix.

The Williams and Alpine driver were required to report to the stewards after the race, due to an alleged breach of Article 2.5.5 b) of the International Sporting Code, with both drivers investigated for failing to slow under yellow flags.

Following the conclusion of the Miami GP, the stewards have determined that no further action will be taken on Gasly and Sainz, with the Alpine driver retaining his P13 finish and the Williams star keeping his P9 and two points.

A statement from the stewards over Gasly and Sainz's warning read: "The driver did not slow down for the yellow flag and admitted in the hearing that he neither saw a yellow flag nor any stopped car. However, looking at the footage available, it is evident that the yellow flag was only shown from one marshal post and was shown against a yellow background in a very quick part of the track.

"In addition to that, there was no light panel in place at that point and therefore neither the team nor the driver got any visual or audible warning. The car causing the yellow flag also was not visible from the driver’s perspective as it was hidden behind an exit.

"The Stewards consider all this as a unique scenario and, taking all these mitigating circumstances into account, issue a Warning to the driver."

McLaren dominate Miami GP

Elsewhere on the grid, McLaren dominated the Miami GP and finished over 30 seconds ahead of George Russell in P3.

Oscar Piastri once again got the better of his team-mate Lando Norris, who was entangled in a lap one incident with Max Verstappen that cost him the chance to fight for the race win.

Four drivers retired from the Miami GP, with Jack Doohan, Ollie Bearman, Gabriel Bortoleto and Liam Lawson all returning to the garage before the chequered flag was waved.

Yuki Tsunoda was also handed a five-second time penalty for speeding in the pitlane, a punishment that protected Sainz's P9 following his penalty. (delete last part if he is not punished)

