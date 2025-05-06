close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton handed FIA penalty verdict as star admits falling asleep at Miami GP

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton handed FIA penalty verdict as star admits falling asleep at Miami GP

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton handed FIA penalty verdict as star admits falling asleep at Miami GP

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton handed FIA penalty verdict as star admits falling asleep at Miami GP

The FIA have announced the stewards’ penalty verdict after an incident between Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz was investigated at the Miami Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star admits falling asleep at Miami Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz has revealed that he fell asleep between sessions at the Miami Grand Prix after a tricky Saturday for the F1 star.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes F1 star George Russell issues health update after Miami Grand Prix absence

Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell issued a health update after the Miami Grand Prix, before missing the usual post-race press conference due to feeling unwell.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris hit with deleted lap FIA ruling at Miami Grand Prix

The FIA have released the list of deleted lap times from the Miami Grand Prix this weekend after a scrap for the top spot on the timesheets saw Oscar Piastri claim another career victory.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 fans faced with staggering food and drink prices at Miami Grand Prix

Formula 1 paddock photographer Kym Illman unveiled the staggering cost of food and drink at the Miami Grand Prix via his social media account, after the race’s fourth outing on the calendar.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Lando Norris F1 Carlos Sainz George Russell
F1 News Today: FIA issue Red Bull protest verdict as Miami GP final order CONFIRMED
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA issue Red Bull protest verdict as Miami GP final order CONFIRMED

  • Yesterday 15:40
What is Lewis Hamilton’s Met Gala role and when is the 2025 event?
Lewis Hamilton

What is Lewis Hamilton’s Met Gala role and when is the 2025 event?

  • Yesterday 14:59

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

FIA president flirts with REMOVING F1 cost cap rule

  • 24 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton reveals tense exchange with Ferrari boss after Miami Grand Prix mishap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton handed FIA penalty verdict as star admits falling asleep at Miami GP

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Alpine ‘considering’ Doohan replacement as fans call for stunning Perez return - F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:58
F1 Off the Track

F1 fans faced with staggering food and drink prices at Miami Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 22:59
F1 News & Gossip

F1 fans plead with Cadillac over Perez RETURN

  • Yesterday 21:58
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x