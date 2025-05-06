F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton handed FIA penalty verdict as star admits falling asleep at Miami GP
The FIA have announced the stewards’ penalty verdict after an incident between Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz was investigated at the Miami Grand Prix.
F1 star admits falling asleep at Miami Grand Prix
Carlos Sainz has revealed that he fell asleep between sessions at the Miami Grand Prix after a tricky Saturday for the F1 star.
Mercedes F1 star George Russell issues health update after Miami Grand Prix absence
Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell issued a health update after the Miami Grand Prix, before missing the usual post-race press conference due to feeling unwell.
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris hit with deleted lap FIA ruling at Miami Grand Prix
The FIA have released the list of deleted lap times from the Miami Grand Prix this weekend after a scrap for the top spot on the timesheets saw Oscar Piastri claim another career victory.
F1 fans faced with staggering food and drink prices at Miami Grand Prix
Formula 1 paddock photographer Kym Illman unveiled the staggering cost of food and drink at the Miami Grand Prix via his social media account, after the race’s fourth outing on the calendar.
