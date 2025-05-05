Max Verstappen and Lando Norris hit with deleted lap FIA ruling at Miami Grand Prix

The FIA have released the list of deleted lap times from the Miami Grand Prix this weekend after a scrap for the top spot on the timesheets saw Oscar Piastri claim another career victory.

The Miami International Autodrome hosted the sixth round of the 2025 season where reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen started on pole but lost his lead to Lando Norris on lap 14 of the 57-lap race.

The duo battled back and forth but it was Piastri who crossed the finish line in P1, extending his lead in the drivers' championship, and now, the FIA have issued their list of deleted lap times from Sunday's race with both Verstappen and Norris affected.

Having received a report from the race director, the stewards determined four drivers did not use the track at Turns 6, 11 and 15, with the impacted laps being deleted.

Miami mayhem sees Red Bull and McLaren laps deleted

Verstappen finished the sixth grand prix of the 2025 campaign down in P4 after both McLarens demonstrated the sheer speed advantage the papaya outfit possesses over the rest of the pack, earning yet another one-two victory.

After being reviewed by the stewards, both Verstappen and Norris had a lap time deleted along with Williams star Carlos Sainz and Sauber driver Gabriel Bortoleto.

Norris was found to have exceeded track limits at Turn 11, with his time of 1:34.855 deleted from the timesheets, with Verstappen also having his time of 1:34.857 scrapped at the same turn.

Williams star Sainz had his lap deleted after exceeding track limits, this time at Turn 15, and rookie Bortoleto exceeded track limits at Turn 6, although never made it to the finish line after retiring from the Miami GP due to a suspected engine issue.

No Turn Car Driver Competitor Time of Day Lap Time 1 15 55 Carlos Sainz Atlassian Williams Racing 16:28:57 1:32.915 2 11 4 Lando Norris McLaren Formula 1 Team 16:30:10 1:34.855 3 11 1 Max Verstappen Oracle Red Bull Racing 16:30:10 1:34.857 4 6 5 Gabriel Bortoleto Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 16:51:18 1:57.049

