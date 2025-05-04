Following a thrilling day of action on Saturday at the Miami International Autodrome, the grid is set for Formula 1's sixth round of the season the Miami Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen snatched pole position from McLaren once again, after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri claimed at 1-2 during the sprint race.

The Dutchman demonstrated his resilience to launch a comeback in qualifying after a disappointing sprint race, where he was slammed with a 10-second time penalty following an unsafe release into the path of Kimi Antonelli.

Verstappen will start first on the grid for the third time this season, with Lando Norris keeping him company on the front row.

Oscar Piastri will start P4 after a sensational lap from Antonelli, who split the two McLarens and outpaced his team-mate George Russell in both qualifying sessions in Miami.

The order below is the provisional grid announced by the FIA, check back an hour prior to the race for the final order.

F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025 starting grid

What time is the Miami Grand Prix on today?

The Miami Grand Prix kicks off today Sunday, May 4 2025 at 4pm local time (EDT).

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time Local time (EDT) 4:00 PM Sunday United Kingdom (BST) 9:00 PM Sunday Central Europe (CEST) 10:00 PM Sunday USA (CDT) 3:00 PM Sunday USA (PDT) 1:00 PM Sunday Australia (AEST) 6:00 AM Monday Australia (AWST) 4:00 AM Monday Australia (ACST) 5:30 AM Monday Mexico (CDT) 2:00 PM Sunday Japan (JST) 5:00 AM Monday South Africa (SAST) 10:00 PM Sunday Egypt (EET) 11:00 PM Sunday China (CST) 5:00 AM Monday India (IST) 1:30 AM Monday Brazil (BRT) 5:00 PM Sunday Singapore (SST) 4:00 AM Monday Turkey (EEST) 11:00 PM Sunday

How to watch the Miami Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

