F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Following a thrilling day of action on Saturday at the Miami International Autodrome, the grid is set for Formula 1's sixth round of the season the Miami Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen snatched pole position from McLaren once again, after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri claimed at 1-2 during the sprint race.

The Dutchman demonstrated his resilience to launch a comeback in qualifying after a disappointing sprint race, where he was slammed with a 10-second time penalty following an unsafe release into the path of Kimi Antonelli.

Verstappen will start first on the grid for the third time this season, with Lando Norris keeping him company on the front row.

Oscar Piastri will start P4 after a sensational lap from Antonelli, who split the two McLarens and outpaced his team-mate George Russell in both qualifying sessions in Miami.

The order below is the provisional grid announced by the FIA, check back an hour prior to the race for the final order.

F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025 starting grid

Position Driver Team Time
1Max VerstappenRed Bull1:26.204
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+ 0.065
3Kimi AntonelliMercedes+ 0.067
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren+ 0.171
5George RussellMercedes+ 0.181
6Carlos SainzWilliams+ 0.365
7Alex AlbonWilliams+ 0.478
8Charles LeclercFerrari+ 0.550
9Esteban OconHaas+ 0.620
10Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+ 0.739
11Isack HadjarRacing BullsOUT IN Q2
12Lewis HamiltonFerrariOUT IN Q2
13Gabriel BortoletoSauberOUT IN Q2
14Jack DoohanAlpineOUT IN Q2
15Liam LawsonRacing BullsOUT IN Q2
16Nico HulkenbergSauberOUT IN Q1
17Fernando AlonsoAston MartinOUT IN Q1
18Pierre GaslyAlpineOUT IN Q1
19Lance StrollAston MartinOUT IN Q1
20Ollie BearmanHaasOUT IN Q1

What time is the Miami Grand Prix on today?

The Miami Grand Prix kicks off today Sunday, May 4 2025 at 4pm local time (EDT).

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time
Local time (EDT)4:00 PM Sunday
United Kingdom (BST)9:00 PM Sunday
Central Europe (CEST)10:00 PM Sunday
USA (CDT)3:00 PM Sunday
USA (PDT)1:00 PM Sunday
Australia (AEST)6:00 AM Monday
Australia (AWST)4:00 AM Monday
Australia (ACST)5:30 AM Monday
Mexico (CDT)2:00 PM Sunday
Japan (JST)5:00 AM Monday
South Africa (SAST)10:00 PM Sunday
Egypt (EET)11:00 PM Sunday
China (CST)5:00 AM Monday
India (IST)1:30 AM Monday
Brazil (BRT)5:00 PM Sunday
Singapore (SST)4:00 AM Monday
Turkey (EEST)11:00 PM Sunday

How to watch the Miami Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 Standings

