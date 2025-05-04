F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Following a thrilling day of action on Saturday at the Miami International Autodrome, the grid is set for Formula 1's sixth round of the season the Miami Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen snatched pole position from McLaren once again, after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri claimed at 1-2 during the sprint race.
The Dutchman demonstrated his resilience to launch a comeback in qualifying after a disappointing sprint race, where he was slammed with a 10-second time penalty following an unsafe release into the path of Kimi Antonelli.
Verstappen will start first on the grid for the third time this season, with Lando Norris keeping him company on the front row.
Oscar Piastri will start P4 after a sensational lap from Antonelli, who split the two McLarens and outpaced his team-mate George Russell in both qualifying sessions in Miami.
The order below is the provisional grid announced by the FIA, check back an hour prior to the race for the final order.
F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025 starting grid
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:26.204
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+ 0.065
|3
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+ 0.067
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+ 0.171
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+ 0.181
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+ 0.365
|7
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+ 0.478
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+ 0.550
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+ 0.620
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+ 0.739
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|OUT IN Q2
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|OUT IN Q2
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|OUT IN Q2
|14
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|OUT IN Q2
|15
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|OUT IN Q2
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|OUT IN Q1
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|OUT IN Q1
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|OUT IN Q1
|19
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|OUT IN Q1
|20
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|OUT IN Q1
What time is the Miami Grand Prix on today?
The Miami Grand Prix kicks off today Sunday, May 4 2025 at 4pm local time (EDT).
Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
|Location
|Time
|Local time (EDT)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|United Kingdom (BST)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|Central Europe (CEST)
|10:00 PM Sunday
|USA (CDT)
|3:00 PM Sunday
|USA (PDT)
|1:00 PM Sunday
|Australia (AEST)
|6:00 AM Monday
|Australia (AWST)
|4:00 AM Monday
|Australia (ACST)
|5:30 AM Monday
|Mexico (CDT)
|2:00 PM Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|5:00 AM Monday
|South Africa (SAST)
|10:00 PM Sunday
|Egypt (EET)
|11:00 PM Sunday
|China (CST)
|5:00 AM Monday
|India (IST)
|1:30 AM Monday
|Brazil (BRT)
|5:00 PM Sunday
|Singapore (SST)
|4:00 AM Monday
|Turkey (EEST)
|11:00 PM Sunday
How to watch the Miami Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
F1 HEADLINES: Miami Grand Prix sprint race result changes as FIA issue Max Verstappen penalty
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
- 32 minutes ago
F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025 Sprint Race results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 1 hour ago
F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Miami Grand Prix sprint race result changes as FIA issue Max Verstappen penalty
- 3 hours ago
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Miami Grand Prix FREE
- Today 00:31
FIA announce late flurry of penalties as Miami Grand Prix sprint race result changed
- Today 00:11
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 4 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun