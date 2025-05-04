F1 News Today: Miami Grand Prix sprint race result changes as FIA issue Max Verstappen penalty

After the chequered flag had been waved in the second sprint event of the season, the FIA confirmed three drivers had been handed a punishment, dramatically altering the final race result.

Max Verstappen CRASHES into F1 rival in shocking incident at Miami Grand Prix

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen was involved in a serious blunder during the sprint race at the Miami Grand Prix this weekend.

Sky F1 pundits BAFFLED over Max Verstappen FIA penalty decision at Miami Grand Prix

Sky Sports F1’s Martin Brundle and David Croft were left baffled after Max Verstappen escaped without an FIA penalty at the Miami Grand Prix.

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc crashes BEFORE Miami Grand Prix sprint race

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has been ruled out of the Miami Grand Prix sprint race after he crashed into the barriers on his lap to the grid, before the race had even begun.

F1 Qualifying Results: Lewis Hamilton in shock early exit as McLaren beaten at Miami Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton was knocked out of qualifying in Q2 after a difficult session for the Ferrari star, whilst McLaren were beaten by Max Verstappen for pole position.

