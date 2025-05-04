close global

F1 News Today: Miami Grand Prix sprint race result changes as FIA issue Max Verstappen penalty

After the chequered flag had been waved in the second sprint event of the season, the FIA confirmed three drivers had been handed a punishment, dramatically altering the final race result.

Max Verstappen CRASHES into F1 rival in shocking incident at Miami Grand Prix

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen was involved in a serious blunder during the sprint race at the Miami Grand Prix this weekend.

Sky F1 pundits BAFFLED over Max Verstappen FIA penalty decision at Miami Grand Prix

Sky Sports F1’s Martin Brundle and David Croft were left baffled after Max Verstappen escaped without an FIA penalty at the Miami Grand Prix.

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc crashes BEFORE Miami Grand Prix sprint race

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has been ruled out of the Miami Grand Prix sprint race after he crashed into the barriers on his lap to the grid, before the race had even begun.

F1 Qualifying Results: Lewis Hamilton in shock early exit as McLaren beaten at Miami Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton was knocked out of qualifying in Q2 after a difficult session for the Ferrari star, whilst McLaren were beaten by Max Verstappen for pole position.

F1 News Today: Verstappen handed official verdict as FIA announce punishment over 'dangerous' incident
F1 News Today: Verstappen handed official verdict as FIA announce punishment over 'dangerous' incident
  • Yesterday 16:08

  • Yesterday 16:08
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absent at Miami Grand Prix as champion announces birth of baby girl
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absent at Miami Grand Prix as champion announces birth of baby girl
  • May 2, 2025 15:40

  • May 2, 2025 15:40

Miami Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
  • 33 minutes ago

  • 33 minutes ago
Miami Grand Prix Sprint

F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025 Sprint Race results: Final classification with penalties applied
  • 1 hour ago

  • 1 hour ago
Miami Grand Prix

F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
  • 2 hours ago

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Miami Grand Prix sprint race result changes as FIA issue Max Verstappen penalty
  • 3 hours ago

  • 3 hours ago
Miami Grand Prix

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Miami Grand Prix FREE
  • Today 00:31

  • Today 00:31
Miami Grand Prix

FIA announce late flurry of penalties as Miami Grand Prix sprint race result changed
  • Today 00:11

  • Today 00:11
