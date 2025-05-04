F1 News Today: Miami Grand Prix sprint race result changes as FIA issue Max Verstappen penalty
F1 News Today: Miami Grand Prix sprint race result changes as FIA issue Max Verstappen penalty
After the chequered flag had been waved in the second sprint event of the season, the FIA confirmed three drivers had been handed a punishment, dramatically altering the final race result.
Max Verstappen CRASHES into F1 rival in shocking incident at Miami Grand Prix
Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen was involved in a serious blunder during the sprint race at the Miami Grand Prix this weekend.
Sky F1 pundits BAFFLED over Max Verstappen FIA penalty decision at Miami Grand Prix
Sky Sports F1’s Martin Brundle and David Croft were left baffled after Max Verstappen escaped without an FIA penalty at the Miami Grand Prix.
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc crashes BEFORE Miami Grand Prix sprint race
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has been ruled out of the Miami Grand Prix sprint race after he crashed into the barriers on his lap to the grid, before the race had even begun.
F1 Qualifying Results: Lewis Hamilton in shock early exit as McLaren beaten at Miami Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton was knocked out of qualifying in Q2 after a difficult session for the Ferrari star, whilst McLaren were beaten by Max Verstappen for pole position.
Latest News
F1 Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
- 33 minutes ago
F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025 Sprint Race results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 1 hour ago
F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Miami Grand Prix FREE
- Today 00:31
FIA announce late flurry of penalties as Miami Grand Prix sprint race result changed
- Today 00:11
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 4 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun