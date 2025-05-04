FIA issue deleted lap ruling for Red Bull and Mercedes at Miami Grand Prix

The FIA have released the list of deleted lap times from the sprint race at the Miami Grand Prix this weekend, with championship contenders Mercedes and Red Bull among the teams affected.

Mercedes Formula 1 team principal Toto Wolff was delighted to see his rookie driver make history on Friday in the sprint qualifying, becoming the youngest ever driver to claim pole position in any format of the sport.

Kimi Antonelli's chances of converting his first pole position into a maiden win went downhill immediately however, dropping down to P4 at Turn 1 after being overtaken by both McLarens and the Red Bull of Max Verstappen.

Having received a report from the race director, the stewards have now determined that four drivers did not use the track at Turns 11, 15 and 17, with the impacted laps being deleted.

Miami misery deepens after chaotic sprint

Verstappen finished the second sprint of the season in last place, P17 on this occasion, having been handed a 10-second penalty for an unsafe release from his Red Bull team which sent him on a collision course into the path of Antonelli.

The 18-year-old appeared to have a bruised ego after the race, dropping out of the points after the incident - although he did end up seventh after a number of penalties were handed out - and now the Mercedes youngster has had a lap time deleted by the stewards.

Red Bull were also involved after a disappointing session on both sides of the garage, with Yuki Tsunoda found to have exceeded track limits at Turn 15, with his time of 1:39.140 deleted from the timesheets as a result.

The two other teams included in the deleted lap verdict were Alpine and Williams, with Jack Doohan found to have not used the track at Turn 11.

Williams star Carlos Sainz was the final driver to have a lap deleted after exceeding track limits, this time at Turn 17, but the Spaniard ended Saturday's race miserably, crashing out of the sprint.

No Turn Car Driver Competitor Time of Day Lap Time 1 11 7 Jack Doohan BWT Alpine F1 Team 12:35:26 2:13.457 2 17 55 Carlos Sainz Atlassian Williams Racing 12:42:55 1:43.395 3 11 12 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team 12:52:34 PIT 4 15 22 Yuki Tsunoda Oracle Red Bull Racing 12:51:28 1:39.140

F1 HEADLINES: FIA issue Max Verstappen penalty as Miami GP starting grid CONFIRMED

Related