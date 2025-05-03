Max Verstappen CRASHES into F1 rival in shocking incident at Miami Grand Prix

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen was involved in a serious blunder during the sprint race at the Miami Grand Prix this weekend.

The Dutchman's Red Bull team released their star driver into the path of Kimi Antonelli with the pair colliding, scattering debris all over the pitlane.

The moment was described as 'the definition of an unsafe release' on Sky Sports F1's commentary, with Red Bull noted by the FIA over the incident which saw them collide with Antonelli's Mercedes.

"That was always going to happen when Red Bull released Verstappen into the path of Antonelli, he’s wiped out his front wing!" Ted Kravitz said.

"It’s not enough to end Verstappen’s race, Antonelli continued through. That’s the definition of an unsafe release, what were Red Bull thinking!”

FIA announce Verstappen penalty after Miami sprint error

After the incident was investigated by the stewards in Miami, Verstappen was handed a 10-second penalty for an unsafe release, dropping him down to P17.

The penalty is applied to Verstappen rather than directly to his Red Bull team despite their star driver not being responsible for the error.

In the immediate aftermath of the pitlane collision, Verstappen took to team radio to angrily exclaim: "Guys, come on!"

18-year-old Antonelli was also quick to take to the Mercedes radio to show his surprise, blurting out: F*** me, man!" The Italian youngster only managed a P10 finish after the collision, failing to turn his first pole position into a victory in the sprint.

Verstappen's shocking result not only saw him well out of the points but also finishing in last place after a DNF for Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso and a DNS for Charles Leclerc after treacherous weather ahead of the event.

