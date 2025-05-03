F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied

Mercedes Formula 1 star Kimi Antonelli will start from pole position for the first time in his short career in Saturday's Miami Grand Prix sprint race.

The new Silver Arrows star made history on Friday becoming the youngest-ever pole-sitter of all race formats, smashing the record previously held by Sebastian Vettel by two and a half years.

The 18-year-old beat both McLarens to the top of the timesheets, earning another record for the fastest lap time at a track he had never driven on prior to this weekend.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri finished SQ3 in P2 ahead of team-mate Lando Norris who will line up P3 for the sprint race in Miami, with reigning champion Max Verstappen down in fourth.

Antonelli's team-mate George Russell could only manage fifth fastest in sprint qualifying but still positioned himself ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time champion continues to present a despondent attitude over his struggles to adapt to the SF-25, the 40-year-old watching on in despair as Antonelli takes pole with the team Hamilton previously called home.

F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid

1. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes]- 1:26.482sec

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.045sec

3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.100sec

4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.255sec

5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.309sec

6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.326sec

7. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.548sec

8. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.711sec

9. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +1.061sec

10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.308sec

11. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber]

12. Esteban Ocon [Haas]

13. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

14. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls]

15. Carlos Sainz [Williams]

16. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

17. Jack Doohan [Alpine]

18. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull]

19. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber]

20. Oliver Bearman [Haas]



What time is the F1 race on today?

Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race - Saturday, May 3, 2025

Local time (EDT): 12pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 5pm Saturday

Central European Time (CEST): 6pm Saturday

United States (CDT): 11am Saturday

United States (PDT): 9am Saturday

Australia (AEST): 2am Sunday

Australia (AWST): 12am Sunday

Australia (ACST): 1:30am Sunday

Mexico (CST): 10am Saturday

Japan (JST): 1am Sunday

South Africa (SAST): 6pm Saturday

Egypt (EEST): 7pm Saturday

China (CST): 12pm Sunday

India (IST): 9:30pm Saturday

Brazil (BRT): 1pm Saturday

Singapore (SGT): 12am Sunday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 7pm Saturday

Turkey (EEST): 6am Saturday

United Arab Emirates (GST): 8pm Saturday



F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen in FIA penalty risk as Mercedes legality questioned at Miami Grand Prix

Related