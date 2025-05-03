close global

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen in FIA penalty risk as Mercedes legality questioned at Miami Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has been summoned by the stewards after sprint qualifying at the Miami Grand Prix following an incident with an F1 rival.

Legality of Mercedes F1 car questioned at Miami Grand Prix

The legality of Mercedes' F1 car has been called into question at the Miami Grand Prix.

Red Bull reveal stunning new look ahead of Miami Grand Prix

The official Red Bull team kit worn by four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen and his new team-mate, Yuki Tsunoda, has been reimagined for the Miami Grand Prix

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet announce birth of baby ahead of Miami Grand Prix

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen and his partner Kelly Piquet have announced the birth of their first child together ahead of this weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

Zak Brown questioned at Miami Grand Prix over McLaren cheating accusations

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has faced questions at the Miami Grand Prix over the cheating allegations that the papaya Formula 1 team has faced over the last year.

Miami Grand Prix Sprint

F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied

  • 1 minute ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen in FIA penalty risk as Mercedes legality questioned at Miami Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
Miami Grand Prix

FIA issue Red Bull penalty verdict over Max Verstappen incident at Miami Grand Prix

  • Today 01:20
Miami Grand Prix

Legality of Mercedes F1 car questioned at Miami Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 23:52
Miami Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Kimi Antonelli STUNS as 18-year-old Mercedes star claims pole at Miami Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 23:28
Miami Grand Prix

Sky Sports F1 pundit issues apology for X-RATED language live on air at Miami Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 22:12
F1 Standings

