Kelly Piquet may have found the absolute sweetest way to celebrate a new baby.

The Brazilian model and influencer and partner Max Verstappen announced their new bundle of joy on Friday as Lily Verstappen-Piquet made her grand entrance to the world.

And while Piquet of course received a ton of flowers and millions of messages from fans around the world, there was an even sweeter moment in store. Quite literally.

That came when the 36-year-old shared a picture of the massive chocolate cake she was sent on her Instagram page.

The adorable confectionery was also adorned with fruit, and contained the simple but beautiful iced message: "Welcome to the world Lily".

An adorable cake to celebrate Lily Verstappen-Piquet

A second child for Kelly, a first for Max

Baby Lily is Piquet's second child and second daughter, adding to Penelope (with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat). She is the first child for new father Verstappen.

Speculation ramped up that the arrival was imminent when Verstappen was a no-show on Thursday at media day ahead of this weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

His Red Bull team confirmed that Verstappen would not be at media day as 'he is expecting a baby', but that he would be at the track for practice and Sprint Qualifying on Friday.

Then on Friday came the big reveal with Verstappen and Piquet making an adorable joint announcement about their new bundle of joy. The pair of course share a home in the principality of Monaco - home to so many F1 drivers.

