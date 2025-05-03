Max Verstappen has been summoned by the stewards after sprint qualifying at the Miami Grand Prix following an incident in sprint qualifying.

The Dutchman was involved in a late tangle with Lando Norris during SQ1, where the Red Bull appeared in front of the McLaren and the British driver complained that he was held up by his rival on his flying lap.

Norris accused Verstappen of blocking him, but the FIA have since confirmed that the champion has been summoned to the stewards for an incident that took place in SQ2.

An official document from the FIA stated that Verstappen and a Red Bull representative must report to the stewards due to an alleged breach of Article 33.4 of the sporting regulations and Article 12.2.1 i) of the international sporting code.

Could Verstappen receive a penalty in Miami?

Article 33.4 of the sporting regulations states that at no time should a car drive unnecessarily slowly in a manner that could be deemed 'potentially dangerous' to other drivers.

Verstappen also breached this rule during qualifying at the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix, where he received a one place grid drop for driving unnecessarily slowly on his cool down lap in front of George Russell.

However, because the incident occurred whilst neither was on a push lap it reduced Verstappen's penalty. If either had been on a push lap the stewards could have handed a three place grid drop to Verstappen.

Verstappen penalty verdict in full

An official statement shared by the FIA said: "The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 1 (Max Verstappen), the team representative and reviewed video, timing, telemetry and in-car video evidence and determined as follows:

"Car 1 was around 6 seconds above the required minimum time between Safety Car Lines 1 and 2 for one lap in SQ2, but complied with the requirement in all other laps.

"Telemetry showed that the driver was driving with a constant speed throughout the lap without any other cars around as if he was managing the delta at approx. 6 seconds off the relevant number.

"During the hearing the team stated that due to a false programming in the car the delta time displayed in the car had an offset of 6 seconds and whilst the driver was managing the delta displayed he was constantly approx. 6 seconds above the minimum time. The team identified the problem by the end of the first cool-down lap and immediately instructed the driver to manage his speed in a way that he would be min. 6 seconds below the delta time displayed in the car, which he did in all following laps. This was confirmed by the telemetry.

"The Stewards acknowledge that, whilst there has been a breach of the regulations, VER did not drive “unnecessarily slowly” based on the information he had in the car and did not impede any other cars or create any dangerous situation and therefore determine that a penalty for the driver is not warranted. However, a Reprimand to the team is issued as they are responsible for ensuring that correct timing information is displayed in the car.

"It is worth noting that in different circumstances a more severe penalty might be applied for a similar infringement."

