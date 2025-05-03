Stewards intervene as FIA announce punishment over ‘dangerous’ Miami Grand Prix incident

The F1 stewards at this weekend's Miami Grand Prix have intervened over a 'dangerous' incident which took place during the first and only practice session in Florida.

Formula 1 returned to Miami International Autodrome for the sixth round of the 2025 campaign with the unique venue hosting the second sprint weekend of the year.

As the sprint format returned, all 10 F1 outfits on the grid were looking to utilise the vital practice session on Friday afternoon, but many qualifying sims were disrupted after a crash for Haas driver Ollie Bearman ended the session early.

Thankfully the 19-year-old walked away from the incident unharmed, but following Friday's session, Haas have been handed a punishment over a hairy moment involving Bearman's team-mate Esteban Ocon.

F1 stewards issue Haas punishment verdict at home grand prix

The FIA have now announced a fine for the American team after Ocon impeded McLaren star Lando Norris, forcing the British racer to swerve to avoid the slow-moving Haas on the racing line during FP1.

The stewards heard from the driver of Car 31 (Ocon), the driver of Car 4 (Norris) and team representatives, reviewing video, team radio and in-car video evidence before F1's governing body announced the decision.

An FIA statement read: "The driver of Car 31 stated that he had not received adequate warning of the approach of Car 4. He was being given technical instructions via team radio while making way for another car before being warned about Car 4 approaching just moments before the incident.

"The team representative confirmed that the team failed to warn the driver in time."

"However, notwithstanding the very late warning and the high-speed differential between both cars, the driver of Car 31 contributed to the situation by moving off line extremely late instead of staying on the racing line as the impeding had already happened and the late move increased the potential of a dangerous crash. Therefore a warning to the driver is issued."

As a result, the stewards determined the responsibility for the incident lies predominantly with the team, with a financial penalty of €7,500 imposed based on previous cases.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen in FIA penalty risk as Mercedes legality questioned at Miami Grand Prix

Related