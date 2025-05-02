F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton suffers major blow as late crash brings out red flag at Miami Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton suffered further misery at the wheel of his Ferrari during FP1 at the Miami Grand Prix, with a late crash concluding the first and only session of the sprint weekend.

The stars of the grid returned to the Miami International Autodrome for the fourth event held at the unique track, with FP1 crucial for all 10 F1 outfits to maximise the only practice session before the quick turnaround ahead of sprint qualifying later today (May 2, 2025).

The Haas of Ollie Bearman ended the session prematurely after spinning out and crashing into the wall at Turn 12 with a red flag stopping the session.

McLaren star Lando Norris had not completed his flying lap before the red flag was waved as a result of the incident, meaning he ended Miami practice down in P12, a stark comparison to team-mate Oscar Piastri.

It was a day to forget for British drivers as seven-time champion Hamilton finished one place behind Norris in P13, with his work cut out for him if he wants to return to the form he demonstrated in China where he claimed his maiden win with the Scuderia at the first sprint race of the season.

Norris suffered from a bizarre team mistake early on in Friday's session after a flashlight had been accidentally left in his cockpit.

The 25-year-old pulled into the pits immediately to get rid of the item but a McLaren team representative has been summoned to the stewards after FP1 over an alleged potential release of the car in an unsafe condition.

Here are the results from the first and only practice session at the Miami Grand Prix!

F1 FP1 Results: Miami Grand Prix 2025

1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 1:27.128secs

2. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.356sec

3. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.430sec

4. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +0.550sec

5. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.827sec

6. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +0.840sec

7. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.930sec

8. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - +1.027sec

9. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +1.099sec

10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]- +1.115sec

11. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls] - +1.246sec

12. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +1.263sec

13. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +1.428sec

14. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +1.445sec

15. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - +1.643sec

16. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +1.868sec

17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.956sec

18. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +2.051sec

19. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +2.229sec

20. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +2.234sec



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, the Miami Grand Prix sprint qualifying will take place after FP1 on Friday, May 2, at 4:30pm local time (EDT). To read the complete breakdown of sprint qualifying times and how to watch in your location click here.

