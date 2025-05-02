Lando Norris in Miami Grand Prix investigation over shocking incident
McLaren have been placed under investigation after Lando Norris was involved in a strange incident during FP1 at the Miami Grand Prix.
As all 20 cars made their way out onto the track for the only practice session of the weekend, Norris was heard over team radio claiming that his car was falling apart.
“You’ve left so many tools in the cockpit, everything is just falling apart,” he said.
“I’ll have to box this lap.”
Norris promptly returned to the pits where his team removed the tools out of the cockpit, including an LED torch one of the mechanics had left behind.
Race Control announced that the incident had been noted for a releasing the car in an unsafe condition, and the FIA later confirmed that a McLaren representative had been summoned to the stewards after the session.
Will Norris receive a penalty in Miami?
Norris managed to continue in FP1 after the tools were removed, and proceeded to make the most of the limited track time he had before sprint qualifying.
The incident was an alleged breach of Article 34.14 c) in the sporting regulations, and according to the FIA's rulebook the stewards have the power to issue McLaren and Norris a penalty if they are deemed guilty of the breach.
Whilst no official confirmation has been released thus far, the sporting regulations clearly state that the stewards: “May drop the driver such number of grid positions as they consider appropriate. Such penalty will be applied to the race unless the infringement has been committed during the sprint qualifying session, in which case the penalty will be applied to the sprint session.”
F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen absent at Miami Grand Prix as champion announces birth of baby girl
