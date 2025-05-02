F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and TV
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and TV
The Formula 1 sprint race format returns this weekend for the 2025 Miami Grand Prix.
The sixth round of this year's championship campaign hosts the second sprint race of the season, with fans on the edge of their seats over whether seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton will be able to find form with Ferrari again after a strong start to the sprint calendar in Shanghai.
The 40-year-old claimed his first victory with the Scuderia in the Chinese GP Sprint, but has since struggled to adapt to his SF-25, failing to cross the line any higher than P5 in a main grand prix event so far this year.
The first sprint podium of the season was rounded out by McLaren star and new championship leader Oscar Piastri in P2, with reigning champion Max Verstappen close behind in P3 in China.
Introduced in 2021, the 100-kilometre Sprint race mixes up the traditional grand prix schedule and is held on Saturday after Friday's qualifying. The traditional grand prix qualifying session then sets the stage later on Saturday for the main race ahead of Sunday's event.
As preparations for the second sprint of 2025 get underway, let's take a look at the sprint qualifying start times and how you can catch all the action from Miami this weekend.
When does F1 Sprint Qualifying start at the Miami GP?
The second sprint shootout of the 2025 season at the Miami GP kicks off today (Friday), May 2, at 4:30pm local time.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Miami Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying - Friday, May 2 2025
Local time (EDT): 4:30pm Friday
United Kingdom (BST): 9:30pm Friday
Central European Summer Time (CEST): 10:30pm Friday
United States (EDT): 4:30pm Friday
United States (CDT): 3:30pm Friday
United States (PDT): 13:30pm Friday
Australia (AEST): 6:30am Saturday
Australia (AWST): 4:30am Saturday
Australia (ACST): 6am Saturday
Mexico (CST): 2:30pm Friday
Japan (JST): 5:30am Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 10:30pm Friday
Egypt (EET): 9:30am Friday
India (IST): 2am Saturday
Brazil (BRT): 5:30pm Friday
Singapore (SGT): 4:30am Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 11:30pm Friday
Turkey (EEST): 11:30pm Friday
United Arab Emirates: 12:30am Saturday
How to watch the Miami Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen absent at Miami Grand Prix as Christian Horner blamed for Red Bull exit
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet announce birth of baby ahead of Miami Grand Prix
- 18 minutes ago
Will Donald Trump be at the Miami Grand Prix?
- 47 minutes ago
Verstappen arrives at Miami GP after media day absence
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absent at Miami Grand Prix as Christian Horner blamed for Red Bull exit
- 2 hours ago
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and TV
- 3 hours ago
Sergio Perez Cadillac contract length ‘revealed’
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 4 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun