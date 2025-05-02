F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and TV

The Formula 1 sprint race format returns this weekend for the 2025 Miami Grand Prix.

The sixth round of this year's championship campaign hosts the second sprint race of the season, with fans on the edge of their seats over whether seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton will be able to find form with Ferrari again after a strong start to the sprint calendar in Shanghai.

The 40-year-old claimed his first victory with the Scuderia in the Chinese GP Sprint, but has since struggled to adapt to his SF-25, failing to cross the line any higher than P5 in a main grand prix event so far this year.

The first sprint podium of the season was rounded out by McLaren star and new championship leader Oscar Piastri in P2, with reigning champion Max Verstappen close behind in P3 in China.

Introduced in 2021, the 100-kilometre Sprint race mixes up the traditional grand prix schedule and is held on Saturday after Friday's qualifying. The traditional grand prix qualifying session then sets the stage later on Saturday for the main race ahead of Sunday's event.

As preparations for the second sprint of 2025 get underway, let's take a look at the sprint qualifying start times and how you can catch all the action from Miami this weekend.

When does F1 Sprint Qualifying start at the Miami GP?

The second sprint shootout of the 2025 season at the Miami GP kicks off today (Friday), May 2, at 4:30pm local time.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Miami Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying - Friday, May 2 2025

Local time (EDT): 4:30pm Friday

United Kingdom (BST): 9:30pm Friday

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 10:30pm Friday

United States (EDT): 4:30pm Friday

United States (CDT): 3:30pm Friday

United States (PDT): 13:30pm Friday

Australia (AEST): 6:30am Saturday

Australia (AWST): 4:30am Saturday

Australia (ACST): 6am Saturday

Mexico (CST): 2:30pm Friday

Japan (JST): 5:30am Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 10:30pm Friday

Egypt (EET): 9:30am Friday

India (IST): 2am Saturday

Brazil (BRT): 5:30pm Friday

Singapore (SGT): 4:30am Saturday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 11:30pm Friday

Turkey (EEST): 11:30pm Friday

United Arab Emirates: 12:30am Saturday



How to watch the Miami Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

