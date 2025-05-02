Zak Brown questioned at Miami Grand Prix over McLaren cheating accusations

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has faced questions at the Miami Grand Prix over the cheating allegations that the papaya Formula 1 team has faced over the last year.

Despite Friday in Miami being vital for the championship-leading team to maximise the one and only practice session of the weekend, Brown still had time to chat to Sky Sports F1 and indulge in a light-hearted dig.

When conversing with the Sky F1 team during FP1, pundit David Croft pointed out a peculiar label on the papaya chief's water bottle, saying: "Zak I hope you’re keeping hydrated, have you got your drinking water ready, with your 'tyre water' bottle?"

Brown responded: "I have, tastes great!" Viewers then got to see the water bottle in question which had labels printed out and stuck all around the flask which read, 'TIRE WATER!'

Croft continued to probe Brown over the meaning of the new labels, asking: "Tell us a bit more about the tyre water drinks bottle, is this a little playful dig at some of those accusing you of playing tricks with your tyres?"

The American former racer cheekily replied: "It might have something to do with that, just having a bit of fun here on a Friday morning. Andrea’s [Stella] way too serious for this stuff, that’s my job."

"There’s been a team that has that theory, but it’s a pretty big stretch and I don’t think it would be wise to do so yeah we’re just focused on ourselves," Brown concluded.

McLaren-Red Bull technical allegations saga unpacked

Christian Horner's F1 outfit dominated both the drivers' and constructors' championships in 2022 and 2023, with McLaren emerging as a strong contender to take their place after going from strength to strength last year.

As the papaya team racked up victories thanks to star driver duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the Woking-based squad faced claims from rivals Red Bull over a number of technical 'loopholes' they were allegedly utilising to strengthen their lead in the standings.

At the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix, Red Bull voiced concerns over their belief that McLaren, among other teams, had been injecting their tyres with water to cool them down and potentially enhance their performance on track.

This claim prompted an investigation by the FIA that weekend at Interlagos but having been scrutinised by the stewards during post-race tyre checks, McLaren's name was cleared after the sport's governing body found no evidence to validate Red Bull's concerns.

The case was officially closed but Brown enjoyed poking fun at his rivals and their team principal, with Horner also adding fuel to the fire when asked about the bottle labelling after FP1.

The F1 chief laughed off Brown's tyre dig, instead offering him a Red Bull should he find himself lacking energy across the hectic sprint weekend.

