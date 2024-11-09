Red Bull DEMAND for McLaren FIA investigation sparks official announcement

A reported Red Bull demand for an FIA investigation into McLaren and other rivals has prompted an official response.

Red Bull and McLaren have been embroiled in two championship battles throughout 2024, with star drivers Lando Norris and Max Verstappen going head-to-head for the drivers' title, and the two teams being part of a three-way battle for the constructors' championship.

Following a stunning race victory in Brazil, his first since June, Verstappen leads the drivers' championship by 62 points with just three races remaining in the season.

In the constructors' standings, McLaren's strong performances have given them a 36-point advantage over Ferrari, and a 49-point lead over reigning champions Red Bull in third.

Red Bull's FIA demand

For much of 2024, Red Bull and McLaren have been at each other's throats, with various comments thrown in both directions by senior team members.

On top of this, complaints about various alleged illegalities within McLaren's car design has led to FIA investigations, including into McLaren's front wing and rear wing design, although the FIA confirmed that no illegalities have actually been found on the MCL38.

At the Brazilian Grand Prix, reports from German media emerged that Red Bull had demanded the FIA look into various teams, including McLaren, for allegedly filling their tyres with water before races in order to help with overheating.

McLaren sources declined to officially comment on the story when approached by GPFans, but Formula 1 tyre manufacturer Pirelli have now spoken out.

Pirelli motorsport boss Mario Isola told various media sources: "We follow indications from the FIA, we are happy to support the FIA in any request, and if there is anything we can do to check or give advice on a possible situation, we are here to support them.

"Before the [technical directive] came years ago, there was a discussion on special gasses as someone said that they were changing the gas in the tyre to better control the pressure - and then someone started to talk about moisture in the tyre and why we should have more or less.

"We supply the tyres with dry air inside, and as in the technical directive, any modification to this is forbidden and it is quite clear - but you would have to have clear evidence for a situation like that, so we should wait for guidance from the FIA.

"I have tried to understand myself how it works, and I collected this information, but if it works, and if anyone did it or not, it is still a question mark.

"I cannot see anything strange from the data we have, so I don't have any evidence - and obviously it is up to the FIA to decide what to do and tell is where we can [offer] support."

GPFans also contacted Red Bull for comment on the matter.

