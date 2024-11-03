F1 Results Today: Verstappen comeback STUNS Brazilian GP as McLaren errors sink Norris
An absolutely masterful drive in the rain all-but secured Max Verstappen his fourth Formula 1 world championship at the Brazilian Grand Prix, sailing through from 17th on the grid to win by a comfortable margin.
The Alpine duo of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly finished second and third after a pair of absolutely brilliant drives, holding off the rest of the field with brilliant defensive drives.
An opportunely timed red flag for a dramatic Franco Colapinto crash allowed Verstappen and the Alpines to change their tyres for free, after the Dutchman had sliced through the field up into the top six – with title rival Lando Norris having pitted a few laps earlier, a decision that may well have cost him the race.
Norris had been fighting for the lead with George Russell before they both pitted, but they were running fourth and fifth behind Verstappen and both Alpines when the red flag came out.
The race restarted with Esteban Ocon in the lead on fresh intermediate tyres, but racing was paused again when the safety car came out for a Carlos Sainz crash.
Verstappen passed Ocon to take the lead at that restart, while Norris ran wide at the first corner to slide down the standings somewhat – dropping to seventh behind Oscar Piastri before his team-mate allowed him past.
The race results may not be final, with Norris and three other drivers being investigated post-race for start procedure issues after Lance Stroll found the gravel on the formation lap, forcing an aborted start.
Mercedes are also being investigated for altering both of their cars' tyre pressures on the grid before the second formation lap while the wheels were attached, contrary to regulations.
Below is the classification from the Brazilian Grand Prix.
2024 Brazilian Grand Prix - Final classification
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
2. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +19.477s
3. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +22.532s
4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +23.265s
5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +30.177s
6. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +31.372s
7. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +42.056s
8. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +44.943s
9. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - ++50.452s
10. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +50.753s
11. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +51.531s
12. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +57.085s
13. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1:03.588s
14. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1:18.049s
15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1:19.649s
16. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - DNF
17. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - DNF
18. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - DNF
19. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - DQ
20. Alex Albon [Williams] - DNS
Fastest Lap: Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
