FIA announce F1 star DISQUALIFIED from Brazilian GP

The FIA have confirmed that a Formula 1 star has been disqualified from the Brazilian Grand Prix following an incident on track during the race.

Sunday's race was littered with investigations from the sport's governing body, with McLaren star Oscar Piastri having already been handed a 10-second penalty for causing a collision and his team-mate Lando Norris still awaiting a decision for his starting procedure infringement.

Proceedings were disrupted once again 27 laps in, as the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg spun, triggering a Virtual Safety Car.

Four marshalls were then seen lifting his car up over the kerb it had beached on, assisting the German driver. However, such assistance is not permitted and has landed the 37-year-old with a disqualification from the race, the FIA declaring a black flag for the number 27 car.

The incident in Sao Paulo triggered the first black flag since the 2007 Canadian GP, when Giancarlo Fisichella and Felipe Massa were disqualified for exiting the pits when the red light still showed.

The FIA have disqualified Nico Hulkenberg from the Brazilian GP

The black flag, although not seen as frequently as the red flag, is much more severe, signifying disqualification for the driver number displayed, instructing them to return to the pit lane immediately when shown.

Following Hulkenberg's spin in Brazil, the marshalls gave his Haas a push to get it going again, resulting in his disqualification.

As the grid all returned to the pits awaiting a race restart, pundit Ted Kravitz revealed to Sky Sports F1 that Hulkenberg and Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu both appeared unaware of the disqualification.

“No one has told him! Nico Hulkenberg is five metres away from me” Kravitz revealed in an awkward moment, the pundit hardly eager to be the one to break the news.

