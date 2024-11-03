Verstappen in BRUTAL clapback against British media

Red Bull star Max Verstappen has fired a brutal shot at the British press following his stunning victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The Formula 1 champion is known for not holding back in the FIA press conferences, his honest statements often landing him in hot water with the sport's official governing body.

The Dutchman had been experiencing a woeful time of late on track, his nearest championship challenger Lando Norris frequently besting him to the top spot of the podium, with race wins from McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri also helping to overtake Red Bull at the top of the constructors' championship.

Up until the race in Sao Paulo, Verstappen hadn't won a grand prix since June, trouble in the Red Bull garage clearly impacting his own championship chances as well.

Following his astonishing win at the Brazilian GP, where he started the race P17, the 27-year-old could even claim his fourth championship as early as the next race in Las Vegas in three weeks time, applying pressure to Norris and silencing his many critics.

Max Verstappen has now won the Brazilian GP two years in a row

Max Verstappen could win the 2024 championship battle at the next race in Las Vegas

Max and Jos Verstappen deliver double dig

After the eventful Sunday in Brazil, Verstappen returned to the post-race press conference, delighted to have claimed his first win in nearly four months.

Thanking the media for attending the conference, Verstappen delivered a dig at the British media, which was met by an immediate outburst of laughter from those present at the FIA session.

The Dutchman jested: "I have a quick question here I mean I appreciate all of you being here but I don't see any British press- they had to run to the airport or they don't know where the press conference is?"

Surprise podium attendee Pierre Gasly responded: "That's a fair question!"

Both Verstappen's previously questioned the FIA's regulations after Max received 'community service' for swearing

Verstappen's bold enquiry comes as his father Jos, another figure in F1 who has never been shy when it comes to public criticism, also aimed a clapback at British media.

Speaking to Sky Germany after his son's win, the former F1 driver said: "He [Max] showed everyone today who the best is. I also believe that he was very motivated, certainly after the negative journalists from England and the negative comments from drivers. But he showed today why he is the best."

"I think that they get him out of a good mood, but he will only get better."

Discussing Verstappen's talent in the rain that was so evident in Brazil, the 52-year-old stated: "I've known that for a long time, but I'm very proud of what he showed today. And I think the whole world has seen that he is the best."

