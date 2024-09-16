F1 2024 standings as Red Bull and Verstappen finally toppled
McLaren have moved to the top of the Formula 1 constructors' championship for the first time in a decade thanks to a brilliant win by Oscar Piastri.
Piastri and team-mate Lando Norris have been chipping away at Red Bull's constructors' lead since the second quarter of the season, and a dramatic race in Baku saw them flip the switch for the first time since the start of 2014.
That spell at the top in 2014 lasted just one race, Kevin Magnussen and Jenson Button combining for second and third in the first race of the season to go top before fading immediately, failing to secure a single further podium for the rest of the season.
This time, however, their time at the top should be longer lived. Piastri has been the highest scoring driver in the sport for the last eight races, while Norris has been hacking away at Max Verstappen's drivers' title lead for some time and is his nearest challenger.
Verstappen, meanwhile, hasn't won a race since June in Barcelona, and has only stood on the podium twice in the last seven races. His team-mate Sergio Perez, meanwhile, has not been on the podium since a third placed finish in China in April.
F1 drivers' standings after the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
1. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 313 points
2. Lando Norris | McLaren | 254
3. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 235
4. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 222
5. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 184
6. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 166
7. George Russell | Mercedes | 143
8. Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 143
9. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 58
10. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 24
11. Nico Hulkenberg | Haas | 22
12. Yuki Tsunoda | VCARB | 22
13. Alex Albon | Williams | 12
14. Daniel Ricciardo | VCARB | 12
15. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 8
16. Oliver Bearman | Ferrari/Haas | 7
17. Kevin Magnussen | Haas | 6
18. Esteban Ocon | Alpine | 5
19. Franco Colapinto | Williams | 4
20. Zhou Guanyu | Sauber | 0
21. Logan Sargeant | Williams | 0
22. Valtteri Bottas | Sauber | 0
F1 Constructors' Standings after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
1. McLaren | 476
2. Red Bull | 456
3. Ferrari | 425
4. Mercedes | 309
5. Aston Martin | 82
6. VCARB | 34
7. Haas | 29
8. Williams | 16
9. Alpine | 13
10. Sauber | 0
