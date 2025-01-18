Official Perez release announced following Red Bull axe

An official Sergio Perez release has been confirmed following the Mexican's Red Bull axe.

After a tremendously difficult 2024 Formula 1 campaign, it was decided that the Mexican would not be driving for the team this upcoming season.

After finishing the season with back-to-back race retirements, Perez found himself unable to shake off the doubts made so public by Christian Horner and Helmut Marko despite being contracted for 2025.

When the new season commences in less than two months time, Verstappen will instead by partnered by Red Bull's junior driver Liam Lawson, who was promoted from VCARB to replace Perez.

Sergio Perez recently admitted he was not expecting to be axed by Red Bull

Red Bull opted to promote Liam Lawson to replace Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez release confirmed

Following his exit from the sport, the 34-year-old has been taking time to appreciate his family and relax after a gruelling 24-race season, but now, it seems he is ready to move on with a new personal venture in the New Year.

The former Red Bull star took to Instagram to launch his own merchandise, announcing the 'SP lifestyle collection' to his millions of followers.

Perez shared his new collection with a promotional video on his story where he could be seen keeping active and maintaining his sporty lifestyle, modelling the ‘SP’ merch whilst playing Padel, enjoying some golf and training in the gym.

The new collection features a long-sleeved jumper and various T-Shirts, now available in beige, white and grey on his official website.

It remains to be seen if Perez has a future in Formula 1, and if so, where.

Having now spoken out for the first time since his exit from the pinnacle of motorsport, however, both Perez and his inner circle have revealed he would not be against a racing return should the right offer be on the table.

