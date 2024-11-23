Horner issues DESPERATE Perez plea with damning Red Bull statement

Red Bull chief Christian Horner is desperate for Sergio Perez to turn his torrid 2024 form around in order to aid the team's fight against McLaren and Ferrari.

Whilst Max Verstappen is on the verge of securing a fourth consecutive world championship this weekend in Las Vegas, Red Bull find themselves well behind in the constructors' championship.

F1 HEADLINES: Team-mates collide as Hamilton BLAME emerges at Las Vegas Grand Prix

READ MORE: FIA announce F1 champion penalty verdict after Las Vegas Grand Prix incident

The team currently sit third in the standings having been topped by both McLaren and Ferrari, who are 49 and 13 points ahead, respectively.

With Sergio Perez sitting eighth in the drivers' standings and 242 points behind his team-mate, the Mexican's poor form this season has been a big part of Red Bull's drop in this regard.

A sign of Perez's decline has been the fact he has not finished on the podium since the Chinese Grand Prix back in April. In fact, in the last fifteen grands prix, staggeringly, Perez has failed to register a single top-five finish, with his last finish inside the top five having been a P4 at the Miami Grand Prix in May.

READ MORE: F1 star at risk of MISSING Las Vegas Grand Prix as team issue official statement

Max Verstappen could become a four-time world champion this weekend

Sergio Perez is currently eighth in the drivers' standings

READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix reveals SHOCK winner in 2024 title battle

Horner delivers urgent plea for Perez improvement

As a result of his run of disappointing performances, there has been plenty of speculation swirling regarding Perez's future with the team, although he is contracted at Red Bull for next season.

Perez very much appears Horner's focus, too, with the Red Bull chief desperate for him to improve, issuing a rather damning statement that the team simply cannot compete with McLaren and Ferrari if he does not.

READ MORE: FIA announce HUGE Mercedes grid change

Christian Horner says Red Bull can not win the constructors' championship unless Perez improves

"Sergio is our driver and we want to do the very best to get the most out of him," Horner told the official F1 channel, as per Crash.

"He’s had a really tough run of form over recent weeks and months.

"From a constructors’ point of view, we desperately need both cars right up there working as a pair, which we haven’t had.

"So obviously, hopefully, Checo can get some strong performances in these last three races.

"But there’s no way we’re going to be able to win the constructors championship without that."

READ MORE: F1 star announces 2025 CHANGE in official team statement

Related