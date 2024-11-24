F1 star in BRUTAL X-RATED tirade at Las Vegas Grand Prix
An F1 star has directed a brutal X-rated rant at his team during the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen was crowned champion in Las Vegas, where the Dutchman finished P5 ahead of his nearest rival Lando Norris in P6 to claim his fourth world title.
Mercedes also had cause to celebrate, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton dominating the weekend to take a 1-2 for the team.
Carlos Sainz completed the podium for Ferrari in P3, with his team-mate Charles Leclerc just behind and missing out after a spectacular start.
Charles Leclerc delivers brutal rant to Ferrari team
The Monegasque star looked to challenge Russell for the lead at the start of the race, however lost pace compared to the Mercedes before he could mount a serious fight.
Despite Ferrari maintaining their advantage over Red Bull in the constructors’ championship, Leclerc was left furious with a decision during the race.
In a tense team radio message, the F1 star delivered a brutal X-rated tirade towards his race engineer due to his position.
“Yeah, I did my job, but being nice f***s me over all the f***ing time, all the f***ing time,” he said over team radio.
“It's not even being nice, it's just being respectful. I know I need to shut up, but at one point it's always the same, so...oh my f***ing god.”
Leclerc's rant during the grand prix follows a similar sweary rant after qualifying, where he chastised himself for his performance.
"S***, s***, s***. For f***'s sake. The tyres felt completely different. I don't know why. So much understeer," he said on Friday in Las Vegas.
Leclerc remains ahead of Sainz in the drivers' standings after Las Vegas, as the pair prepare to race in their final two races as team-mates at Ferrari.
