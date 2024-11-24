F1 star in BRUTAL X-RATED tirade at Las Vegas Grand Prix

An F1 star has directed a brutal X-rated rant at his team during the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen was crowned champion in Las Vegas, where the Dutchman finished P5 ahead of his nearest rival Lando Norris in P6 to claim his fourth world title.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull boss delivers DAMNING Perez statement as star confirms 2025 switch

F1 RESULTS: Mercedes take STUNNING 1-2 as Verstappen crowned champion at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Mercedes also had cause to celebrate, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton dominating the weekend to take a 1-2 for the team.

Carlos Sainz completed the podium for Ferrari in P3, with his team-mate Charles Leclerc just behind and missing out after a spectacular start.

Max Verstappen has been crowned the 2024 F1 world champion

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell secured a 1-2 for Mercedes in Las Vegas

Charles Leclerc delivers brutal rant to Ferrari team

The Monegasque star looked to challenge Russell for the lead at the start of the race, however lost pace compared to the Mercedes before he could mount a serious fight.

Despite Ferrari maintaining their advantage over Red Bull in the constructors’ championship, Leclerc was left furious with a decision during the race.

In a tense team radio message, the F1 star delivered a brutal X-rated tirade towards his race engineer due to his position.

READ MORE: FIA announce HUGE Mercedes grid change

Charles Leclerc delivered a furious rant in Las Vegas

“Yeah, I did my job, but being nice f***s me over all the f***ing time, all the f***ing time,” he said over team radio.

“It's not even being nice, it's just being respectful. I know I need to shut up, but at one point it's always the same, so...oh my f***ing god.”

Leclerc's rant during the grand prix follows a similar sweary rant after qualifying, where he chastised himself for his performance.

"S***, s***, s***. For f***'s sake. The tyres felt completely different. I don't know why. So much understeer," he said on Friday in Las Vegas.

Leclerc remains ahead of Sainz in the drivers' standings after Las Vegas, as the pair prepare to race in their final two races as team-mates at Ferrari.

READ MORE: FIA announce F1 champion penalty verdict after Las Vegas Grand Prix incident

Related