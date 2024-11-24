F1 News Today: Red Bull boss delivers DAMNING Perez statement as star confirms 2025 switch

Red Bull chief Christian Horner is desperate for Sergio Perez to turn his torrid 2024 form around in order to aid the team's fight against McLaren and Ferrari.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star announces 2025 CHANGE in official team statement

A Formula 1 star has confirmed a switch for the 2025 season ahead of their move to join a new team.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA announce HUGE Mercedes grid change

The FIA have announced a huge grid change from next season, with Mercedes set to join another motorsport series.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star claims 'every driver' would FAIL drugs test

An F1 star has claimed that ‘every driver’ would fail a drugs test at the Las Vegas Grand Prix after noticing an odd presence around the circuit.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 fans uncover GENIUS way to watch Las Vegas Grand Prix for FREE

F1 fans have uncovered a genius way to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix for free after sharing their trick on social media.

➡️ READ MORE

Related