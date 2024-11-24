F1 News Today: Red Bull boss delivers DAMNING Perez statement as star confirms 2025 switch
Red Bull chief Christian Horner is desperate for Sergio Perez to turn his torrid 2024 form around in order to aid the team's fight against McLaren and Ferrari.
F1 star announces 2025 CHANGE in official team statement
A Formula 1 star has confirmed a switch for the 2025 season ahead of their move to join a new team.
FIA announce HUGE Mercedes grid change
The FIA have announced a huge grid change from next season, with Mercedes set to join another motorsport series.
F1 star claims 'every driver' would FAIL drugs test
An F1 star has claimed that ‘every driver’ would fail a drugs test at the Las Vegas Grand Prix after noticing an odd presence around the circuit.
F1 fans uncover GENIUS way to watch Las Vegas Grand Prix for FREE
F1 fans have uncovered a genius way to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix for free after sharing their trick on social media.
Latest News
FIA announce F1 penalty in MAJOR title twist at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 8 minutes ago
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Red Bull NIGHTMARE as F1 champions suffer title blow
- 22 minutes ago
Late FIA change revealed at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
- 1 hour ago
F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
F1 team issue health UPDATE on driver at risk of missing Las Vegas Grand Prix
- Today 03:14
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec