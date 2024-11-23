F1 fans uncover GENIUS way to watch Las Vegas Grand Prix for FREE

F1 fans have uncovered a genius way to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix for free after sharing their trick on social media.

It was Mercedes who came out on top in qualifying in Las Vegas, with George Russell claiming a stunning pole position after the team dominated Thursday and Friday.

Despite impressing earlier in the session, Russell's team-mate Lewis Hamilton will start the race in P10 after he made a mistake at Turn 9 on an early flying lap around the iconic street circuit.

Instead, Carlos Sainz and Pierre Gasly will line up behind Russell for lights out in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

George Russell secured pole position in Las Vegas

Pierre Gasly has continued his excellent run of form after a podium in Brazil

F1 fans reveal Las Vegas GP hack

Prior to the Las Vegas GP, the event was once again shrouded in controversy after the impact on fans and local businesses was revealed.

Local business owners have claimed that construction for the grand prix has cost them crucial business due to access issues - with the temporary Flamingo Road bridge one of the major obstructions in Las Vegas.

Furthermore, high ticket prices have once again have become a centre of discussion, after claims last year that the grand prix was too expensive to attend for most fans.

However, some F1 enthusiasts were less keen to catch the action live as they unveiled their unique way of ‘watching’ the grand prix for free.

One fan Chris Aurelio, revealed via social media platform 'X' that you could watch the Las Vegas GP via CCTV footage from the city.

"F1 TV is too mainstream. I’m watching on the CCTV traffic cams," the user wrote.

Underneath the caption was a CCTV screen grab of an F1 car out on track, sourced from Nevada 511, depicting action from the race weekend.

