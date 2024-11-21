Controversial Las Vegas Grand Prix set for HUGE changes

With Formula 1 set to return this weekend at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, organisers have revealed a host of major changes ahead of the event.

The street circuit debuted on the F1 calendar in 2023, with Max Verstappen - who could secure a fourth consecutive title on Sunday - clinching victory ahead of Charles Leclerc and Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

But despite the highly anticipated showpiece generating record-breaking revenue and providing a unique experience for fans and residents alike, it was not without its critics, many of whom claimed it caused too much disruption.

However, a number of key alterations have been made ahead of the upcoming grand prix to ensure that 2024's edition will be a more positive experience for all involved.

Formula 1 makes its highly-anticipated return to Las Vegas this weekend

Max Verstappen could be crowned world champion with a win on Sunday

What has the Las Vegas GP changed?

Preparation for last year's race lasted approximately nine months, with significant resurfacing work prompting multiple road closures and diversions. But, according to race senior vice president of corporate affairs Lori Nelson-Kraft, lessons have been learned this time around.

"We really looked at the inaugural year and reflected on last year's successes and learnings," she told Sky Sports. "And so there's a lot of evolution that has come into year two to address the circuit installation and preparations.

"Certainly year one needed to have the paving. That was difficult for the local community and we recognise that.

"This year the circuit installation we saw there was a 65 per cent reduction in what those preparations were and the majority of the circuit installations took place in the overnight hours, with lane reductions and even things that were challenging last year of there was there's some temporary vehicular and pedestrian bridges that need to be constructed as part of the infrastructure.

"There was one road in particular that the four lanes of that vehicular bridge, we were able to listen to that feedback amongst the businesses in the community and we were able to solve and reduce that bridge's footprint by 50 per cent which allowed access to be maintained into those businesses."

Despite much build-up ahead of last year's race weekend, things got off to a bad start, when a loose drain pipe was sucked up by Carlos Sainz's Ferrari just eight minutes into FP1.

Carlos Sainz's Ferrari was damaged in 2023 due to a drain cover

That sparked a two-and-a-half-hour delay following a rigorous sweep of the remaining drains, resulting in fans missing out on the action given the late finishing time.

Ahead of this weekend's return, Nelson-Kraft explained: "All the utility lids along the circuit have really undergone a rigorous process to secure them, so that got a very hard look."

Fan attendance is once again expected to reach around 300,000 across the three days. Many are expected to attend a special free two-day experience on Las Vegas Boulevard, featuring live entertainment, local food trucks, and some F1 and F1 ACADEMY team appearances.

Nelson-Kraft added: "I think the best new addition and the one we're most excited about is that we are going to be hosting a free two-day experience,"

"On the Las Vegas Strip, that Friday and Saturday from 10am to 6pm across from Wynn Las Vegas, and it really allows existing fans and those who may not know a lot about F1 since it's newer in the States to really feel, touch and experience the thrill of F1 without necessarily needing a ticket to the event."

