Ferrari issue official statement in huge UPDATE on 2025 driver signing

Ferrari have issued an official statement on another rumoured Formula 1 driver transfer for the 2025 season.

The Maranello outfit's driver lineup is set to change in 2025, with Carlos Sainz being replaced by incoming seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

This is despite Sainz claiming two stunning victories in 2024, and providing a real challenge to team-mate Charles Leclerc during race weekends.

Sainz has the opportunity to go out on a high, with Ferrari's recent pace making race victories possible, as well as the team challenging for what would be their first constructors' championship title since 2008.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025
Ollie Bearman will drive for Haas in 2025

Ferrari searching for a new driver?

While the two main drivers for 2025 are settled in Hamilton and Leclerc, Ferrari's reserve drivers are both due to start new positions in 2025.

British teenager Ollie Bearman is set to join Haas for his first full-time opportunity in F1 in 2025, while Robert Shwartzman is due to compete with Prema Racing in the IndyCar Series.

This has led to rumours that Ferrari could be set to make a swoop for outgoing Sauber driver Zhou Guanyu, who has recently been axed from the team.

Zhou has failed to score a single point throughout 2024 in a struggling Sauber outfit, and is highly unlikely to get another full-time seat on the grid in the near future.

Italian media reported that Ferrari were therefore planning to give the Chinese driver a second chance, acting as a reserve driver for Hamilton and Leclerc.

However, a Ferrari representative has now confirmed to GPFans in an official statement that there are no plans for Zhou to join the Scuderia as a reserve driver.

