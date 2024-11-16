Red Bull reveal team release ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

Red Bull Formula 1 team have revealed an exclusive release ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix as the sport returns to America next weekend.

The 2024 F1 season is heading into the final triple-header, with just two races left after Vegas, where Red Bull star Max Verstappen could be crowned champion for a fourth consecutive year.

Christian Horner's outfit head into Vegas with the drivers' championship within touching distance for the Dutchman, whereas the constructors' standings look significantly less in their favour.

Despite Verstappen's lead out front for the drivers' title, both the reigning champion and his team haven't had it easy on or off track this season, the 27-year-old's spectacular victory in Brazil last time out his first win since the Spanish GP in June.

His team-mate Sergio Perez on the other hand has had an even rougher season so far, his last podium secured in April, often finishing out of the points during 2024 in stark contrast to Verstappen's eight victories so far this year.

F1 heads to Las Vegas for next weekend's grand prix

Max Verstappen could claim his fourth championship title in Las Vegas

Red Bull release exclusive Vegas collection

Perez has faced frequent questioning over his position as Verstappen's team-mate at Red Bull, with many calling for him to be axed from the outfit in a similar fashion to fan-favourite Daniel Ricciardo.

Following a disappointing display at his home race at the Mexico Grand Prix last month, there were whispers that the 34-year-old could be dropped before the season had even finished, despite the team confirming a contract extension earlier this year.

Those rumours look to have been put to rest for now, with Red Bull releasing an exclusive Las Vegas collection that includes both of their current drivers.

Red Bull F1 fans can now purchase colourful merchandise, choosing to show support for Perez with a Vegas-themed number 11 cap or to back Verstappen for his fourth title charge around the iconic streets, buying merch for the number one driver.

For those perhaps unsure what Red Bull's ever-changing lineup could look like in the near future, F1 are also selling generic Red Bull t-shirts and baseball jerseys, with a limited edition Vegas twist available while stocks list.

