F1 legend Brundle shares EMOTIONAL goodbye message
Formula 1 legend Martin Brundle has shared an emotional goodbye message on social media.
The 65-year-old raced in F1 during the 1980s and 1990s for iconic teams such as Williams, Benetton and McLaren, where he claimed nine career podiums in total.
However, Brundle is best known to modern audiences for his work as a Sky Sports pundit and commentator, whose voice has come to define F1 for a new generation.
Not only does Brundle provide race coverage across most race weekends, but he also presents his own grid walk segment where he interviews drivers and surprises celebrities before the race for an often brief interaction, which at times has delivered mixed results.
Martin Brundle pays tribute to Damon Hill
Brundle is also joined during Sky's coverage by fellow F1 drivers and champions, including Nico Rosberg, Jenson Button and Damon Hill.
The latter, however, has recently announced that he will be leaving Sky’s coverage after 13 years with the broadcaster, in a social media statement posted to his personal account.
Brundle was one of many to pay tribute to the work Hill as done with Sky over the past decade, and delivered an emotional message on his own social media channels.
"Damon I’ve had the pleasure and privilege of both racing against you and commentating on you in F1, working alongside you on SkyF1, and decades of friendship," the pundit wrote.
"It’s been a blast, with much more to come. MB"
Sky also released a statement commending Hill for his work over the past decade, with the champion sharing his response to the outpour of love from his fans and colleagues.
"Thanks @SkySportsF1 And adieu," Hill replied.
"It's been a long and bumpy ride. I'm not the same man that got on the bus all them years ago. I will not forget what you have done for me. Merci. (Don't know why I'm suddenly talking French🤔🤷🏻♂️)"
Sky F1 returns with coverage of the Las Vegas Grand Prix next weekend, starting Friday November 22, with a show-stopping affair no doubt.
