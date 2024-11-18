F1 News Today: Hamilton Mercedes plans RUINED as Las Vegas investigation yields SHOCK result
F1 News Today: Hamilton Mercedes plans RUINED as Las Vegas investigation yields SHOCK result
Lewis Hamilton has received a huge Mercedes blow, as their end of season plans have been unveiled.
➡️ READ MORE
Las Vegas Grand Prix investigation yields SHOCK result
An internal review by the Las Vegas Grand Prix organisers has yielded a shock result.
➡️ READ MORE
Perez's father issues MAJOR update over son's F1 future
The father of Formula 1 star Sergio Perez has issued an update over the future of his son's career with Red Bull.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull issue team TENSION concern following F1 snub
An insider from the highly-anticipated F1 movie has revealed team tension worries issued by the Red Bull Formula 1 team during filming.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen handed EMOTIONAL verdict over Red Bull treatment
Max Verstappen has been handed an emotional verdict over Red Bull’s treatment of the star.
➡️ READ MORE
Wolff reveals Pep Guardiola role in Hamilton Ferrari switch
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has opened up on the surprise role Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola played in Lewis Hamilton leaving the Formula 1 team.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Hamilton Mercedes plans RUINED as Las Vegas investigation yields SHOCK result
- 2 minutes ago
F1 pundit discusses SHOCK change to grand prix calendar
- 54 minutes ago
Axed F1 star tipped for Red Bull 2025 drive
- 1 hour ago
F1 legend accuses FIA of ‘unfair’ Verstappen treatment
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari expected to make major change in BOMBSHELL 'signing'
- 3 hours ago
Ricciardo given 'best driver' verdict by Red Bull boss as F1 team announce NEW signing - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec