Wolff reveals Pep Guardiola role in Hamilton Ferrari switch

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has opened up on the surprise role Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola played in Lewis Hamilton leaving the Formula 1 team.

The seven-time champion shocked the sporting world ahead of the 2024 campaign, announcing that he had agreed a deal with Ferrari from next season, thus ending a historic 12-season spell with his current employers.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes handed Hamilton blame as legend delivers emotional farewell

READ MORE: F1 star set for EARLY team switch in 2024

Hamilton's last title win came back in 2020, with Red Bull star Max Verstappen having replaced him as the sport's dominant force in recent years.

Since then, the 39-year-old has struggled to challenge at the top of the grid, and currently sits seventh in the drivers' standings heading into next weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix.

With Ferrari finishing this season strongly, Hamilton will hope to be back in contention for silverware next year alongside Charles Leclerc at the Scuderia.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is set to join Ferrari from next season

Lewis Hamilton is looking forward to teaming up with Charles Leclerc in 2025

Guardiola offers vital Wolff advice

Ahead of the upcoming switch, Mercedes chief Wolff has revealed how a conversation with three-time Champions League winner Guardiola helped him to deal with Hamilton's decision.

Speaking on the High Performance Podcast, the Austrian said: "I think if somebody decides to go, then you need to let them go.

"I had a chat with Pep Guardiola a long time ago and he’s a friend. I said, 'What do you do if this or that player leaves?’ and he said, ‘What do you mean?’.

READ MORE: Red Bull's latest signing could COST team their greatest asset

Hamilton won six of his seven world titles at Mercedes under Toto Wolff

"I said, 'Well do you try to convince them to stay?'.

"He said, ’No, if somebody thinks he can play elsewhere better, or earns more, then you have just got to let them go’.

"And that is something I embrace in the same way here. If somebody wants to go, then let’s make it as good as possible for each of the parties.

"I had much worse in my life, happening, like real drama and trauma - this is not even moving the needle. It’s just a new situation."

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE - Red Bull F1 star can make team switch on ONE condition

Related