F1 News Today: Mercedes handed Hamilton blame as legend delivers emotional farewell
F1 News Today: Mercedes handed Hamilton blame as legend delivers emotional farewell
A lot has been debated about Lewis Hamilton’s performances in Formula 1 of late, with some claiming that the champion is ‘past his prime’.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 legend Brundle shares EMOTIONAL goodbye message
Formula 1 legend Martin Brundle has shared an emotional goodbye message on social media.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull star delivers CONFIDENT statement over 2025 promotion
A Red Bull star has delivered a confident statement over their chances of a 2025 promotion.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari star delivers 'UNFAIR' penalty verdict in Las Vegas Grand Prix debate
A Ferrari star has delivered a verdict on an ‘unfair’ penalty from the Las Vegas Grand Prix last year ahead of next week's return to the controversial street circuit.
➡️ READ MORE
Horner receives EMOTIONAL message from wife Geri Halliwell
Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner has received a loved-up message from his wife Geri Halliwell-Horner amongst celebrations of a personal milestone.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Las Vegas Grand Prix investigation yields SHOCK result
- 55 minutes ago
FIA confirm STUNNING race result for McLaren star
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Mercedes handed Hamilton blame as legend delivers emotional farewell
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen ISSUE addressed as Red Bull reveal team release - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Horner receives EMOTIONAL message from wife Geri Halliwell
- Yesterday 22:56
Red Bull star reveals Ricciardo 'CONTROL' following team rivalry
- Yesterday 21:59
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec