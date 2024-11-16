Red Bull star delivers CONFIDENT statement over 2025 promotion

A Red Bull star has delivered a confident statement over their chances of a 2025 promotion.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit have had tough decisions to make regarding both their Red Bull and VCARB lineup's in 2024, with Daniel Ricciardo axed from the latter in favour of Liam Lawson.

Sergio Perez’s Red Bull future may also be under threat if he fails to perform in the final three races of the year, with the likes of Lawson and Williams star Franco Colapinto tipped to replace the Mexican racer.

If Lawson were to receive a chance at Red Bull, this would leave his RB seat alongside Yuki Tsunoda vacant for another driver to occupy next season.

Could Liam Lawson be Max Verstappen's 2025 team-mate?

Red Bull bosses Christian Horner and Helmut Marko have a huge decision ahead of them

Who will race at RB in 2025?

Whilst Red Bull has a pool of young drivers to choose from, French-Algerian driver and F2 star Isack Hadjar reportedly believes he should be next in line for a Red Bull promotion.

The 20-year-old has four 2024 F2 wins to his name, and is currently second in the standings, 4.5 points behind Sauber-bound Gabriel Bortoleto.

As the team's test driver, Hadjar should at least stand a chance of a promotion into F1, given Red Bull's advisor Helmut Marko has previously supported the team's young talent programme.

"I would say that my chances exist, at least," Hadjar said to Motorsport.com.

"Obviously, it does not depend on me.

"A lot of things are happening at Racing Bulls [RB] and Red Bull, anything can happen. And obviously, I am next on the list. It is just a fact.

"I do not know what decisions they will make, but in any case, I am here and I try to be ready for next year whatever happens."

Will we see Isack Hadjar in F1?

"Yes, they [Red Bull/RB] are looking for a fast driver, and he has proven that he is," he added when asked about Colapinto’s chances at the team.

"So, yes, obviously, I have been part of a programme for three years, I am second in F2, I am the team's reserve, so... that's how it is.

"I would not be satisfied, obviously, because you want to drive. But if that is what has to be done, then I will do it and I will think about the future."

