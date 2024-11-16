close global

F1 News Today: Hamilton and Mercedes set for major U-TURN as official statement issued

Lewis Hamilton’s final season at Mercedes should have been his swan song but has instead been his worst year in Formula 1- can the iconic partnership turn things around for their last three races together?

FIA announce MAJOR new appointment with official statement

The FIA have announced a new appointment in an official statement confirming their new Digital Director.

Red Bull stars gather for test SHOOTOUT amid driver signing drama

Red Bull stars Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsuoda have gathered for a test shootout amid discussions over the team’s 2025 lineup.

FIA steward makes SHOCK McLaren driver switch claim

FIA steward Johnny Herbert has made a shock McLaren driver switch claim for 2025.

F1 legend announces SHOCK exit

A British F1 legend has announced their shock exit for 2025 in a recent social media post.

F1 News Today: Hamilton details Mercedes split as team release announced
F1 News Today: Hamilton details Mercedes split as team release announced

  • Yesterday 16:09
F1 News Today: Major Hamilton Ferrari update emerges as F1 rocked by SHOCK resignation
F1 News Today: Major Hamilton Ferrari update emerges as F1 rocked by SHOCK resignation

  • November 14, 2024 16:35

Latest News

F1 News Today: Hamilton and Mercedes set for major U-TURN as official statement issued

  • 46 minutes ago
Secret Ricciardo deal revealed as MAJOR 2025 driver change confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Red Bull stars gather for test SHOOTOUT amid driver signing drama

  • Yesterday 22:59
F1 chief reveals SECRET Ricciardo agreement

  • Yesterday 21:58
Hamilton and Mercedes ready for SHOCK U-TURN

  • Yesterday 20:56
FIA steward makes SHOCK McLaren driver switch claim

  • Yesterday 19:58
