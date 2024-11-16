Mercedes chief REIGNITES Verstappen switch talks

Toto Wolff has left the door ajar for a possible future partnership between Max Verstappen and Mercedes, reigniting speculation about the Dutch champion’s long-term future in Formula 1.

Mercedes and Red Bull have both endured trickier seasons than they have become accustomed to during recent years in the sport, with Max Verstappen still looking like the strongest candidate to secure the 2024 drivers' championship despite his team's persistent woes.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton and Mercedes set for major U-TURN as official statement issued

READ MORE: F1 legend announces SHOCK exit

Though Mercedes principal Wolff has chosen to invest in young talent for 2025 in signing Kimi Antonelli, he has now hinted that a Verstappen-Mercedes pairing could still be on the cards in years to come.

Following Lewis Hamilton’s high-profile move to Ferrari earlier this year, Mercedes’ driver lineup became a major storyline.

Verstappen’s name has frequently been linked to Mercedes, especially as Red Bull faces increasing internal turbulence and performance challenges.

Max Verstappen was Mercedes' main external threat during their dominant era

Kimi Antonelli will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes for 2025

READ MORE: Red Bull 'target' delivers Verstappen team-mate UPDATE

Could Verstappen be tempted away from Red Bull?

While the reigning three-time world champion has committed to staying at Red Bull for the 2024 season, his long-term future remains uncertain, despite a contract binding him until 2028.

In recent years, Wolff has openly voiced regret over missing the chance to bring Verstappen to Mercedes earlier in his career, and he has publicly speculated on the possibility of a future partnership.

The Mercedes chief's strong rapport with the Verstappen family, despite their teams’ fierce rivalry, has only fuelled talk of a potential switch.

On the High Performance Podcast, Wolff spoke warmly of his personal relationship with Max and his father, former driver Jos Verstappen.

Jos Verstappen and Horner have spearheaded Red Bull's internal struggles

"We get on very well, not always in the visibility of the public eye," Wolff shared.

"I've known Jos for a long time. He's my age, we have similar views on racing. And I wouldn't want the year 2021 to put any shadow on any personal relationship that we have. It was bad enough that year, but the relationships are intact."

With Verstappen unavailable for the immediate future, Wolff opted to promote Mercedes junior Antonelli to the senior team to partner George Russell in 2025.

He framed this choice as part of a commitment to nurturing 'homegrown' talent, hinting that the decision to look internally reflects Mercedes’ long-term strategy rather than closing the door on Verstappen.

READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix organisers drop sprint race BOMBSHELL

"It feels natural now to go to the next generation," he explained.

"Max is a great driver and an interesting personality, and God knows what happens in the future, but having Kimi and George in the car, homegrown, real Mercedes juniors that delivered every step of their career that we supported – I’m very much looking forward to that situation."

While Mercedes prepares to launch a new era with Antonelli and Russell, the prospect of Verstappen joining the Silver Arrows remains tantalising, with Wolff’s guarded comments keeping the door open for future developments.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE - Red Bull F1 star can make team switch on ONE condition

Related