The debate over Max Verstappen's future at Red Bull has taken a fresh twist following comments made by a rival F1 team boss.

Speculation is mounting that the Dutchman is looking to move on from the team which has helped deliver four F1 drivers' titles, with Mercedes the clear favourites to secure a deal heading into the British Grand Prix weekend.

F1 HEADLINES: New Ferrari role for Hamilton as legend doomed by 'six months of darkness'

Despite both parties refusing to give much away when probed on the subject, McLaren chief Zak Brown believes that response in itself speaks volumes.

"I'm a believer of when there's smoke, there's fire. If everyone was committed to their seats next year, that's what everyone would be saying," he told Sky Sports News at McLaren's pre-Silverstone event at Trafalgar Square in London.

"The fact everyone's talking and no one is confirming anything, tells me there are definitely conversations going on. I said a while ago I wouldn't be surprised to see Max in a Mercedes.

"I don’t think [next year] is out of the question. I think I’d rather see Max in a Red Bull at the moment than in a Mercedes!"

"Formula 1 is always exciting, I think stay tuned. I think there might be another chapter to this story."

McLaren boss Zak Brown believes Max Verstappen could soon leave Red Bull

Verstappen focused on bouncing back with Red Bull

Brown later added that he felt Red Bull would be trailing their junior team Racing Bulls without Verstappen on their side.

"Red Bull would be behind Racing Bulls [without Verstappen]," he said. "I think Max is carrying them at the moment."

Verstappen - whose contract reportedly contains an exit clause - is currently third in the drivers' championship behind McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris going into this weekend's British GP.

And while he remains within touching distance of his rivals, he can ill-afford another weekend like the one he endured in Austria last time out, where a lap-one collision with Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli cut his afternoon short and landed a hammer blow to his title aspirations.

READ MORE: Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari in FIA summons at British Grand Prix

Related