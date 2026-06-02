Former F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has teased big things on Instagram with a cryptic reference to three Formula 1 events.

In recent months, Ricciardo has swapped an F1 car for a Ford Raptor and the paddock for the IndyCar pitlane after he made an appearance at this year's Indy 500.

But there's still space for F1 in Ricciardo's heart and, it appears, the creative direction of his apparel brand Enchante.

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As F1 heads to Europe, so too does Ricciardo with not one, but three F1 circuit themed drops in honour of 'Euro Summer'.

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Enchante Euro Summer ready to drop

On Enchante's official Instagram, they shared a short reel of the Riviera in all of his aching beauty, completed with a film camera filter.

The video portrayed Ricciardo jumping into the ocean with a huge smile on his face, as a text overlay of three separate clothing drops were unveiled - one in Monaco, one in Barcelona and one at Silverstone.

In the caption a simple teaser followed, reading 'Enchante Euro Summer. Coming Soon.'

Ricciardo on his IndyCar experience

Sunday, May 24 saw the 110th running of the Indy 500, where Ricciardo was in attendance supporting driver Conor Daly.

In a post-event newsletter, Ricciardo wrote: "Looking back on the weekend, it was such a cool experience.

“And let me remind you, I’ve been all over the world doing this my whole life. But something about Indy was really amazing. Every neighbourhood I drove past had Indy 500 flags and chequered flags hanging off the front porch. It kind of feels like the local sporting team has made the final or something. Everyone just gets behind it.

“I asked Conor on race day what he does before the race to lock in and shut out the distractions and the noise. He said, ‘Man, this is the biggest and coolest thing I’ll ever do in my life, why would I not want to hear every noise and every cheer? I don’t want to be listening to music. I want to see, hear and feel everything.’

“Was cool to see it from that side. And being on the grid, seeing tears in the drivers’ eyes after the prayer and the anthem, I was like dammit, let’s f***ing goooo! Haha, you just have to experience it. The race is something more than just a race. Hard to put into words.”

“Conor and I have been friends for close to 15 years, going back to when we were both chasing the European racing dream from opposite sides of the world."

"So to be there, finally, as a fan watching him race in his hometown, was pretty special. It’s kinda fun when the pressure isn’t on you. Being a fan again brings me back to childhood feelings and memories. I like it."

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