Daniel Ricciardo goes Raptor jumping in new role after F1 exit

Former F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has fully embraced his new role as Global Ford Racing Ambassador, with a recent appearance showing the Aussie driver the happiest he has looked in months.

Ricciardo was dropped from Red Bull's junior outfit Racing Bulls after the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, bringing a heartbreaking and rather undeserving end to his 14-year-long career in F1.

There were rumblings of a return to the grid in a multitude of roles, but fans were mostly hoping the 36-year-old would be considered for a full-time seat with Cadillac ahead of their debut in 2026.

Alas, fellow F1 veterans Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas were selected for the American squad's first lineup, with Ricciardo seemingly not interested in a seat.

Instead, the former Red Bull star officially confirmed his retirement in 2025 whilst also sharing that he would be taking on a different role as an ambassador for the energy drink giants new technical partners, Ford.

Ricciardo will not have any overlap with Ford's F1 project, although Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies didn't rule out a future paddock visit for the ex-driver when asked about the possible connection earlier this year.

Ricciardo flies high with Ford

The axed F1 icon is certainly enjoying what life has thrown at him in the year following his exit from the sport, and recently got back behind the wheel of a Ford Raptor at the 2025 Raptor Rally.

Ricciardo vlogged the event with Ford and took to Lake Havasu in a Raptor, going straight in at the deep end by performing some jumps in the off-road truck.

Despite his years of experience in one of the world's most high octane racing series, Ricciardo appeared nervous initially, admitting: "I've never done this before."

Once at the wheel of the Raptor, Ricciardo then revealed: "They've just put us right up with a jump and I'm going to jump my car and I don't even know how to jump my car..."

Ricciardo successfully went airborne on his first try, though did so rather sheepishly, with the ex-F1 driver keen to give it a proper go on his second attempt.

After being handed a quick bit of advice on how to go all in for the second jump, Ricciardo put his foot down and took flight, prompting his famous grin to return as he soared through the air in the Raptor.

The ambassador certainly sold the experience, returning to speak to the camera after the much bigger jump whilst laughing gleefully. Speaking on his much better second try, Ricciardo said: "Unfortunately a little bit of ego over took me and I wasn't happy with the first one so we went real big. That felt big, that was so fun!"

Ricciardo posted a highlights montage of the exhilarating event on Instagramwith an accompanying caption which read: "Pure freedom and fun in the desert at Raptor Rally!

"Getting to jump the Ford F-150 Raptor through the sand in Lake Havasu was a blast."

