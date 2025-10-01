Daniel Ricciardo takes next steps with Ford as 2025 appearance confirmed

Former F1 star Daniel Ricciardo looks to be taking the next steps in his partnership with Ford Racing.

The Australian icon became Ford Racing's global ambassador last month, taking up a new role with the car manufacturer that is set to work with his former team, Red Bull, from 2026, although Ricciardo will not be involved in the project.

He raced with Red Bull between 2014 and 2018, before driving for Renault, McLaren and Racing Bulls, where he was axed due to poor performance under Laurent Mekies' leadership.

Now, one year on from the F1 exit that triggered his retirement, Ricciardo has revealed an appearance at a Ford event as part of his new role with the major car brand.

The 36-year-old will attend the 2025 Raptor Rally, an event taking place later this month in which owners of Ford Ranger Raptor, Ford Bronco Raptor, and Ford F-150 Raptor models are able to bring their own vehicles along for a little curated off-road fun.

Ricciardo has been confirmed as a special guest at the event, with Ford Racing announcing via Instagram that the ex-F1 star is: "ready to tear it up." The rally will take place between October 24-25, and in an official statement ahead of the event, Ricciardo detailed his passion for the off-road cars.

"Just a couple weeks ago, we shared some pretty exciting news regarding my new role as a Global Ford Racing Ambassador," he told Ford From the Road.

"Since that announcement, there’s something else that I want to share. Something that brings my new role right to the heart of the Raptor Community. So, mark your calendars … because I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be joining you all at Raptor Rally 2025 in Lake Havasu, Arizona!

"My connection with the Raptor goes way back. I picked up my first one in 2017. It wasn't just a truck; it was a statement. It was freedom and everything I wanted as a kid. I've had some of my favourite adventures behind the wheel of a Raptor, and seeing how it handles everything I throw at it has always impressed me. It's more than just a truck; it’s a lifestyle.

"That’s why joining Raptor Rally feels like a natural extension of my ambassadorship. This isn't just an event; it's the ultimate gathering for those who live and breathe the off-road life. I’ve heard so much about the camaraderie, the shared stories, and the joy of putting these beasts through their paces in their natural habitat.

"I can’t wait to experience it firsthand, to see your Raptors in action, and to meet so many of you who are just as passionate about these machines as I am."

Will Ricciardo return to F1?

While it has been confirmed that Ricciardo's new role will have nothing to do with Red Bull and Ford's powertrain partnership in F1, Red Bull team principal Mekies has recently suggested that it may lead to the Australian returning to the F1 paddock as a guest of the team.

But Ricciardo has now officially retired from F1, and it's thought his racing career is very much over.

It was after the 2024 Singapore GP that Red Bull's sister team decided to replace Ricciardo with Liam Lawson, who then went on to impress and take Sergio Perez's seat with the main Red Bull team, albeit for only two rounds before he was demoted again.

Ricciardo was linked with a move to the new Cadillac team for 2026, but when asked about it, he said 'Nah, I'm done', in what was considered an unofficial retirement.

Since then, Cadillac have signed Ricciardo's former Red Bull colleague Perez and Valtteri Bottas, ending all possibility of a Ricciardo return in 2026.

The Australian fan favourite has now officially announced his retirement with eight grand prix wins and 32 podiums, mainly earned during his time at Red Bull between 2014 and 2018.

