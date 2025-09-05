Ex-F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has announced his next steps after a lengthy discourse from fans desperate to see where he heads following his mid-season sacking from Racing Bulls.

The Aussie racer was replaced at Red Bull's junior F1 team midway through the 2024 season by Liam Lawson, and has effectively retired from the pinnacle of motorsport since.

But fans sprung into action once again ahead of this weekend's Italian GP when Ricciardo dropped an unexpected announcement via his social media channels, teasing an announcement with global motor company, Ford.

F1 fans went wild over the potential of a return to the sport in some capacity for Ricciardo, especially given Ford's upcoming role as a technical partner with Red Bull from 2026.

And though Ricciardo won't be returning to the F1 grid anytime soon, the 36-year-old has confirmed that he has signed the dotted line on a new role as Global Ford Racing Ambassador Announcement.

Ricciardo looking forward to 'amazing' Ford drives

In a statement from Ricciardo, the ex-Red Bull star wrote: "To all the Ford team members around the world, hey! I hope you’ve all had a great summer (or winter for us Aussies) and are excited for the rest of 2025.

"I wanted to write you all a quick note to coincide with some exciting news. While my racing days are behind me, my love for anything with wheels will always remain high and for that I am proud to be partnering with Ford to become a Global Ford Racing Ambassador. I am going to be working closely with the Ford Racing team and specifically focus on the amazing Raptor brand and lifestyle that Raptor has become for many of Ford's customers."

Ricciardo is himself a Ford customer, often speaking openly about his love for the vehicle which he has had the pleasure of owning, addressing his connection to the brand and his fond experiences meeting employees and brand reps in the announcement.

"So why now and why me? When I decided it was time to retire, I thought long and hard about finding the most authentic way to stay connected to the world of motorsports. For me, racing was always about having fun. It made me happy and created memories that will last a lifetime.

"I was thinking back to my core memories with Ford. First, when I purchased a Raptor back in 2017 before I even owned a home in the US. Priorities, am I right? Then, shortly after Ford announced it was partnering with Oracle Red Bull Racing, I came over to Dearborn and met senior leaders like Jim Farley (we had a ton of fun and a lot of laughs) but also had the chance peak behind the curtain and see what was happening within your design department. Damn impressive."

Daniel Ricciardo is now a Ford Racing Ambassador- Credit: Ford Content Center

Ricciardo's open letter then concluded teasing what the new role could mean for his future, before signing off on this next chapter of his racing career.

"Ford has built a proper business around motorsport and is using it to bring new technologies to your road cars. And nothing brings that to life better than the beloved, Raptor.

"Taking my bias for “American-made” and deep love for trucks out of the equation, Raptor is becoming a global powerhouse. I’m one of thousands of happy customers. Some of my favourite memories are road tripping behind the wheel of my Raptor and I can’t wait to add to my existing Raptor ownership, plus meet the customers who are equally passionate about their vehicles.

"I couldn’t be more excited for all the amazing drives ahead with Ford and for all the incredible projects Ford Racing has in its pipeline. From F1, to Dakar and from Le Mans to Bathurst, few companies have been at this for as long as you guys have. And from what I have seen, we have an incredible future ahead and I am so proud to be joining the team.

"So, here’s to the fun, the laughs and memories that lie ahead."

Kicking back but always seeking the thrill. Nothing does it better than a Ford Raptor. Proud to be the newest ambassador of @FordRacing pic.twitter.com/QqJJTxXeuB — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) September 5, 2025

