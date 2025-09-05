F1 News Today: Max Verstappen delivers honest Red Bull admission as FIA protest launched
Max Verstappen has delivered a painfully honest admission that says a lot about his view of his future with Red Bull.
Williams announce FIA protest ahead of Italian GP
Williams F1 team have announced they are launching a protest ahead of Monza after Carlos Sainz's penalty at the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend.
Lewis Hamilton dealt Ferrari 'shock' after 'unexpected' results
The most shocking element of Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari arrival has been revealed, after his first season at the team was assessed by a fellow F1 champion.
Sky F1 pundit robbed ahead of Italian GP
A Sky F1 pundit has revealed that she was robbed ahead of the Italian Grand Prix this weekend at Monza.
Daniel Ricciardo sends fans wild as Ford announce long-awaited return
Daniel Ricciardo has F1 fans all aflutter thanks to a simple post on social media, teasing a forthcoming announcement with Ford.
