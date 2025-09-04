Sky F1 pundit robbed ahead of Italian GP

A Sky F1 pundit has revealed that she was robbed ahead of the Italian Grand Prix this weekend at Monza.

Sky not only provides F1 coverage for UK audiences, but the broadcaster also has their own German and Italian editions.

One pundit from Sky Sports Italia made headlines ahead of her home race, after Vicky Piria revealed she had her bicycle stolen in Milan on her social media.

On the Monday ahead of the race at Monza, Piria left her e-bike locked up, only to discover on her return a huge hole in the ground and her bicycle (a Cannondale Mavaro e-bike, worth around €1,000) had been stolen.

The 31-year-old immediately filed a complaint and shared her fury via Instagram, where she said: "This is Milan. You leave your bike locked to a pole for 30 minutes and when you come back, the bike is gone.

"They destroyed the pavement in the middle of the afternoon. I can't take it anymore!"

Piria also attached a picture of the bike and one of Perugia (the capital city of Umbria in Italy), where she continued: "I'm also posting a photo of Perugia because, in addition to its beauty, when I lived there, I didn't have to worry about going out, being robbed or mugged. I miss that so much right now."

The Sky pundit also shared a quote to MilanoToday, telling the Italian publication: "I was very fond of that bicycle."

Who is Sky F1 Italia pundit Vicky Piria?

Alongside her duties as an F1 pundit, Piria is also a racing driver and most recently raced in the Italian GT championship.

Piria began her karting career in 2003, working her way up the junior ranks in Italy until progressing to the KF3 category by 2008.

In 2009, the Italian graduated to single seaters contesting in the Italian Formula 2000 Light and Formula Renault 2.0 championships part-time.

Eventually, Piria progressed to the GP3 series (now Formula 3) where she competed full-time with Trident in 2012.

Piria also made a name for herself in the W Series, an all-female racing series that was the predecessor of the F1 Academy, earning a best result of P5.

The 31-year-old started her broadcast career with Mediaset in the all-electric Formula E series, before replacing Federica Masolin in 2024 as a F1 presenter for Sky Sports.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull issue driver lineup update as Verstappen Ferrari talks confirmed

READ MORE: Alpine announce F1 driver debut at Italian Grand Prix

READ MORE: FIA announce early Hamilton PENALTY for next race

F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick

Related