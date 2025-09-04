F1 News Today: Red Bull driver decision update issued as team announce new driver signing

Red Bull F1 chief Helmut Marko has revealed when a decision will be made on the team's second driver for 2026.

F1 team announce former McLaren star as 2026 driver

Cadillac F1 team have announced a new driver signing ahead of their first season in the sport, with an IndyCar star joining the team.

Aston Martin hand F1 debut to British teenager

Aston Martin have confirmed in a recent announcement that they have handed British teenager Deagen Fairclough his debut in an F1 car.

Toto Wolff issues verdict on mid-season exit for Mercedes star

F1 team principal Toto Wolff has issued a verdict over whether a Mercedes driver will leave the team before the end of 2025.

Former Fernando Alonso F1 team-mate ARRESTED

A former F1 driver and team-mate of Fernando Alonso, Tarso Marques, has been arrested by Brazilian police, according to reports.

McLaren 'in talks' over signing Alpine driver

McLaren are in talks to sign World Endurance Championship star Mick Schumacher, according to reports.

