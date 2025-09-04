close global

﻿
red bull, helmut marko, max verstappen, yuki tsunoda

F1 News Today: Red Bull driver decision update issued as team announce new driver signing

F1 News Today: Red Bull driver decision update issued as team announce new driver signing

Sam Cook
red bull, helmut marko, max verstappen, yuki tsunoda

Red Bull F1 chief Helmut Marko has revealed when a decision will be made on the team's second driver for 2026.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team announce former McLaren star as 2026 driver

Related image
Related image

Cadillac F1 team have announced a new driver signing ahead of their first season in the sport, with an IndyCar star joining the team.

➡️ READ MORE

Aston Martin hand F1 debut to British teenager

Related image
Related image

Aston Martin have confirmed in a recent announcement that they have handed British teenager Deagen Fairclough his debut in an F1 car.

➡️ READ MORE

Toto Wolff issues verdict on mid-season exit for Mercedes star

Related image
Related image

F1 team principal Toto Wolff has issued a verdict over whether a Mercedes driver will leave the team before the end of 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

Former Fernando Alonso F1 team-mate ARRESTED

Related image
Related image

A former F1 driver and team-mate of Fernando Alonso, Tarso Marques, has been arrested by Brazilian police, according to reports.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren 'in talks' over signing Alpine driver

Related image
Related image

McLaren are in talks to sign World Endurance Championship star Mick Schumacher, according to reports.

➡️ READ MORE

