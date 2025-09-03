McLaren 'in talks' over signing Alpine driver

McLaren are in talks to sign World Endurance Championship star Mick Schumacher, according to reports.

Schumacher races for Alpine in the series, with the young German having secured three podiums in five races in the hypercar class so far in 2025.

He opted to quit his role as Mercedes' F1 reserve driver at the end of 2024, instead focusing on his WEC career, having previously raced full-time in F1 for Haas between 2021-2022.

Now McLaren, who are returning to the WEC in 2027, appear to be after securing the services of Schumacher for their first forays in the series.

According to The Race, McLaren have entered into 'positive talks' with the German about a transfer away from Alpine.

Schumacher would lead the Woking outfit in their new project, and would be involved in their development year in 2026 before their full entry in 2027.

Now 26 years old, Schumacher is unlikely to be able to return to F1, and was recently snubbed by new team Cadillac for 2026.

What is Mick Schumacher doing after leaving F1?

Schumacher has a lot to be proud of since leaving F1 to focus on his career in the World Endurance Championship.

Both Schumacher and his former Mercedes team cited his role as 'first and foremost a racer' in the exit announcement, claiming he felt the need to pursue additional racing challenges over the background simulator work F1 reserve drivers are usually tasked with.

The German driver then confirmed he would return to WEC with Alpine after impressing the outfit in his debut season. He has made impressive steps since, and is a promising WEC racer.

That has led to McLaren's interest, but also interest from IndyCar outfits, with the 2020 F2 champion seemingly in demand.

