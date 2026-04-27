close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Jos Verstappen in Hungary

Shocking new Jos Verstappen rally crash footage lays bare scary incident

Jos Verstappen in Hungary — Photo: © IMAGO

Shocking new Jos Verstappen rally crash footage lays bare scary incident

Jos Verstappen was competing in the Rally of Wallonia

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst

The full details of Jos Verstappen's crash over the weekend have finally been revealed after fan footage was posted online.

The former F1 star and father of Max Verstappen was competing in the Rally of Wallonia before crashing out spectacularly at the 13th stage in Loyers. Verstappen was driving a Skoda Fabia RS Rally 2 with the Sarrazin Motorsport team.

Although there was no official footage of the incident, fan video has caught the moment the Dutchman lost control of his vehicle before crashing into a post and flipping over to a stop on its roof.

Fans instantly rushed to the scene of the accident with bits of the car scattered, with Verstappen and co-driver Jasper Vermeulen escaping without major injury.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton's new career as 'hot drivers' promo slammed

Verstappen reacts to massive crash

Reflecting on the moments before the crash, Verstappen said, "It was very dusty, and there was loose gravel everywhere. I think we took the corner a bit too fast. The car became uncontrollable. We hit a post, which sent us spinning until we ended up on top," according to NU.nl.

"The most important thing is that Jasper and I got out safely," Verstappen emphasised. "It was a big crash, but once again our safe cars did their job."

Such was the impact of Verstappen's crash, rally organisers neutralised the stage for all the remaining competitors yet to run as his Skoda covered in Red Bull livery was recovered.

READ MORE: Horner 'intimidation' revealed by Sky Sports star

Related

F1 Jos Verstappen

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton's new career as 'hot drivers' promo slammed

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton's new career as 'hot drivers' promo slammed

  • 1 hour ago
F1 returns to iconic venue and smashes 22-year record

F1 returns to iconic venue and smashes 22-year record

  • 2 hours ago
McLaren F1 boss accuses Red Bull of having 'unhealthy' setup

McLaren F1 boss accuses Red Bull of having 'unhealthy' setup

  • 3 hours ago
Ferrari F1 engineer claims team's star driver can match Verstappen and deliver title glory

Ferrari F1 engineer claims team's star driver can match Verstappen and deliver title glory

  • Today 11:57
Lewis Hamilton's team-mate compensated by Ferrari for lack of F1 title

Lewis Hamilton's team-mate compensated by Ferrari for lack of F1 title

  • Today 10:58
F1 return to Argentina sends fans wild

F1 return to Argentina sends fans wild

  • Today 09:44

Just in

16:58
NASCAR race stopped after massive 26-car crash brings out red flag
15:42
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton's new career as 'hot drivers' promo slammed
14:56
F1 returns to iconic venue and smashes 22-year record
13:54
McLaren F1 boss accuses Red Bull of having 'unhealthy' setup
12:59
Craziest win celebration ever? NASCAR driver crashes into wall then burns out tyres
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 return to Argentina sends fans wild Latest F1 News

F1 return to Argentina sends fans wild

Today 09:44
The Christian Horner curse? MotoGP champion crashes after F1 chief's Max Verstappen comparison Latest F1 News

The Christian Horner curse? MotoGP champion crashes after F1 chief's Max Verstappen comparison

Today 08:59
New F1 team in talks with Stefano Domenicali to join grid with FIA support F1 News

New F1 team in talks with Stefano Domenicali to join grid with FIA support

Today 08:15
Meet Lewis Hamilton's ultimate superfan and you may know the music star! "I'm totally devoted to him" Lewis Hamilton

Meet Lewis Hamilton's ultimate superfan and you may know the music star! "I'm totally devoted to him"

Yesterday 22:56
Ontdek het op Google Play
x