Shocking new Jos Verstappen rally crash footage lays bare scary incident

The full details of Jos Verstappen's crash over the weekend have finally been revealed after fan footage was posted online.

The former F1 star and father of Max Verstappen was competing in the Rally of Wallonia before crashing out spectacularly at the 13th stage in Loyers. Verstappen was driving a Skoda Fabia RS Rally 2 with the Sarrazin Motorsport team.

Although there was no official footage of the incident, fan video has caught the moment the Dutchman lost control of his vehicle before crashing into a post and flipping over to a stop on its roof.

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Fans instantly rushed to the scene of the accident with bits of the car scattered, with Verstappen and co-driver Jasper Vermeulen escaping without major injury.

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Verstappen reacts to massive crash

Reflecting on the moments before the crash, Verstappen said, "It was very dusty, and there was loose gravel everywhere. I think we took the corner a bit too fast. The car became uncontrollable. We hit a post, which sent us spinning until we ended up on top," according to NU.nl.

"The most important thing is that Jasper and I got out safely," Verstappen emphasised. "It was a big crash, but once again our safe cars did their job."

Such was the impact of Verstappen's crash, rally organisers neutralised the stage for all the remaining competitors yet to run as his Skoda covered in Red Bull livery was recovered.

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